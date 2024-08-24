Creckk launches app with vision to revolutionise car accessories shopping

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 24: Creckk, India's pioneering mobile app for car accessories, officially launched on Tuesday, marking a significant step forward in making car upgrades more accessible and convenient for vehicle owners across the country. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Creckk has rapidly positioned itself as a leading platform, offering an extensive range of car accessories with the added benefit of doorstep installation services.

Creckk's app, available on both Android and iOS platforms, is designed to simplify the process of purchasing and installing car accessories. With over 5,000 products across 67 categories, the app offers a wide selection ranging from car interiors and exteriors to lighting, care products, and essential parts.

The platform also provides multiple payment options and allows users to schedule installations at a time and place of their choice, ensuring a seamless and personalised shopping experience.

Speaking on the launch, Shalin Prajapati, Co-founder of Creckk, said, "Today marks a significant milestone for Creckk as we officially launch our app, which is set to redefine the way car owners shop for accessories. Our goal is to make the process as effortless as possible, providing a comprehensive solution that not only offers quality products but also ensures convenience with our free doorstep installation services. We are excited to bring this innovation."

Jaydip Ramwani, Co-founder of Creckk, said, "The launch of the Creckk app is the culmination of our vision to create a one-stop platform that caters to all the accessory needs of car owners. We have curated a wide range of products, ensuring that every customer finds exactly what they need to enhance their driving experience. We want to make the entire journey, from purchase to installation, as smooth as possible to ensure the highest customer satisfaction."

Following its launch in Ahmedabad, Creckk plans to expand its services to Surat and Vadodara soon, with a long-term vision to establish a robust presence across the country. The company aims to become the go-to destination for car accessories, continually enhancing its offerings and customer experience.

