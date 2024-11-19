Creddinv Partners with AssetPlus: Broadens Investment Offerings, Staying True to its Startup-Centric Vision

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19: Creddinv, a pioneering platform dedicated to connecting high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) with promising startups, announced the launch of new investment opportunities in mutual funds and gold, in partnership with AssetPlus. This development comes as Creddinv commemorates a successful year of growth, fostering an investment community passionate about innovative startups while introducing complementary investment options that support a diversified portfolio.

- Building on a year of strategic growth, Creddinv unveils new investment avenues in mutual funds and gold, aligning with its mission to create a comprehensive investment experience for high-net-worth individuals.

Over the past year, Creddinv has positioned itself as a trusted bridge between forward-thinking investors and groundbreaking Indian startups through its flagship product, Creddinv's Premium Series. The program has enabled HNIs to make informed, impactful investments in sectors such as EV, agri-tech and gaming-tech, contributing to India's growing startup ecosystem.

With the introduction of mutual fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and gold investment: Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), in partnership with AssetPlus, Creddinv aims to broaden investor options, empowering them to achieve a more diversified and balanced approach to wealth creation.

Enhanced Investment Flexibility Through New Offerings

While startup investments remain the platform's core focus, Creddinv's new offerings are designed to provide users with reliable, complementary investment options. Gold, traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset, provides long-term stability, while mutual fund SIPs offer a disciplined approach to equity and debt markets. Together, these options are intended to enhance portfolio resilience, balancing the high-growth potential of startup investments with the stability of traditional assets.

"From day one, Creddinv's mission has been to support investors in identifying opportunities in India's most promising startups," said Anil Kumar Kar, Director and Co-Founder of Creddinv. "This past year has seen tremendous strides in our community, and with these new offerings, we're staying true to our commitment to add value. By enabling our investors to diversify with trusted options like gold and mutual funds, we're broadening the scope of financial empowerment we can offer."

A Year of Strategic Partnerships and Growth

In 2023, Creddinv was launched with the goal of creating a curated platform that simplifies the complexities of startup investments. Through partnerships, cutting-edge tools and a commitment to transparency, Creddinv has attracted both novice and experienced investors, allowing them to navigate the high-potential startup landscape with confidence. In addition to offering expert insights and portfolio management tools, the platform continues to educate and support investors on the benefits of early-stage investing, with resources designed to demystify the process.

Looking Ahead: A Commitment to Innovation and Investor Success

In line with its vision, Creddinv will launch its home-grown Smart Investor App by the end of this year, designed to provide a seamless, intuitive experience for investors to track, analyse and manage their investment portfolio. The app will feature advanced tools for real-time insights, personalised investment strategies and portfolio diversification tips, further empowering Creddinv's investors to make well-informed decisions.

In the coming months, Creddinv also plans to explore additional partnerships and introduce new investment opportunities that will continue to support investors in building wealth through diversified and profitable avenues.

About Creddinv

Creddinv Technologies offers a platform where startup founders and investors connect seamlessly for mutual success. Creddinv revolutionises investing by lowering entry barriers, matching investors with diverse investment opportunities. With its recent expansion into mutual funds and gold investments, Creddinv continues to provide valuable options for a comprehensive, balanced and informed investment journey.

For more information, visit website: https://www.creddinv.in

