Credent Global Finance Limited announces 1:2 Rights Issue to raise Rs 48 crores; July 17 set as Record Date

New Delhi [India], July 13: Credent Global Finance Limited has announced it is undertaking a Right Issue of equity shares to raise capital to augment of capital base. Issue open from 25th July, 2023 - 8th August, 2023, The Rights Issue Committee of the Board of Credent Global Finance Limited (Formerly known as Oracle Credit Limited) at its meeting have inter alia considered and approved the total number of 34,68,750 fully paid-up Equity Shares at Rs 140.00 per fully paid-up Equity Shares (including a premium of Rs 130.00 per Equity Share) for an amount aggregating to Rs 48,56,25,000.

The Rights Entitlement Ratio has been set at 1 Equity Share for every 2 fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the Record Date, which has been fixed as 17th July 2023.

The funds raised through this Right Issue will be utilized to augment the capital base. The Board of Directors firmly believes that this capital infusion will support the Company's growth objectives.

Before the Right Issue, Credent Global Finance Limited had 69,37,500 Equity Shares. Post the Right Issue, the Company's outstanding Equity Shares will increase to 1,04,06,250, representing a significant expansion in the Company's share capital.

Profile

Credent Global Finance

Founded in 2017, Credent Global Finance (CGF) is a BSE listed, SEBI registered & RBI regulated NBFC, providing end-to-end financial services. The company offers diversified financial services that provides a broad range of financial products and services, catering to corporates, institutions and individuals. CGF provides strategic advisory to its investors with in-depth knowledge and solid financial strategy to make the best investment choices for a thriving portfolio across diversified services like Asset Management, Investment Banking, NBFC and Real Estate.

Credent Global in numbers:

1. Joint experience of over 150+ years in the financial services sector

2. Transactions to the tune of Rs 2,000 cr + executed so far

3. 500 + UHNI & Family offices as trusted clientele across the world

4. AUM of Rs 200 crores

5. Launched 4 Alternative Investment Funds

6. Invested over Rs 400 million across 46 businesses

7. Investments of over Rs 5 billion in Real Estate across 13 leading developers

8. Generated an ROI of 250%+ through its PMS vertical

Key senior leaders:

Aditya Kanoria Co-Founder / Director – Credent Global

With an experience of over 15 years in the financial ecosystem of India, Aditya Kanoria, launched Credent Global with a single minded focus on offering his investors a diversified investment portfolio spread across, equities, real estate and asset management. He has held senior management roles in multiple facets of financial services with renowned bands like Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Capital First.

Vishnu Rathore, Board of Director – Credent Global

Vishnu Rathore is a seasoned professional in the financial services industry of India with an experience of over 16 years. He has structured and executed deals across key verticals like Asset Management, Structured Finance, Distressed Assets, Debt Capital Markets, Investment Banking, Equity Capital Markets, Research Analytics and Institutional Sales Brokerage. Apart from that, he has also executed real estate transaction to the tunes of millions for Indians as well as NRI investors.

