Credent Wins "Excellence in Healthcare Services Award" at ET Health Conclave

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 7: In a momentous recognition of their exceptional contributions to the healthcare sector, Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. was awarded the "Excellence in Healthcare Services" Award at the esteemed ET Health Conclave, powered by Volvo Car India. The event, held on July 28, 2024, at the Westin Gurgaon, brought together leading figures and innovative minds from across the healthcare industry, creating a platform ripe for transformative discussions and collaborations.

The Economic Times Health Conclave featured a range of insightful keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking sessions that spotlighted critical issues and emerging trends in global health. Notable discussions included 'The Future of Healthcare in Complex Environments,' with esteemed panellists.

Amidst this vibrant backdrop, Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. was honored with the Excellence in Healthcare Services Award, recognizing the company's outstanding achievements in advancing healthcare delivery. This award reflects the company's commitment to enhancing healthcare processes and delivering high-quality services that make a meaningful impact on patient care.

Karan Sharma, CEO of Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd., shared his excitement about the accolade: "Receiving the Excellence in Healthcare Services Award is a proud moment for us and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. This recognition underscores our commitment to integrating logistics with comprehensive care solutions, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and partners. We are grateful for this honor and motivated to continue driving excellence in every facet of our operations."

Paras Gemini, COO of Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd., also expressed his appreciation: "Winning this award validates the efforts of our team in redefining healthcare services through innovation and excellence. It is a reflection of our mission to provide holistic care solutions that go beyond traditional logistics. We are deeply thankful to our partners, employees, and stakeholders for their unwavering support and dedication. This award inspires us to push the boundaries of what is possible and continue to enhance the healthcare experience for everyone we serve."

The ET Health Conclave's recognition comes at a significant time for Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd., following its recent rebranding from Credent Cold Chain Logistics Pvt. Ltd. This strategic shift reflects the company's expanded vision to offer a comprehensive range of care and collection services. The new identity aligns with Credent's goal of delivering integrated healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry.

As Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. moves forward, the focus remains on broadening its service spectrum and delivering innovative solutions that enhance the overall healthcare experience. The Excellence in Healthcare Services Award is a testament to the company's dedication to excellence and innovation.

The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to all employees, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support and belief in its mission. Together, Credent Connect N Care Pvt. Ltd. looks forward to embracing new opportunities and achieving even greater milestones in the healthcare industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor