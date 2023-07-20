Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets: Get Free Airport Lounge Access and Travel Without Hassle

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers a number of credit cards for diverse needs, ranging from beginner-friendly, lifetime-free cards to premium, travel cards. Customers can choose from 30 unique credit cards by some of India’s leading credit card issuers.

A delightful trip can help take the edge off long hauls. A travel-friendly credit card can be a blessing for both business travellers and vacationers as it can help them access some exciting and exclusive perks, and redefine their travel experience.

SBI Card PRIME, ICICI MMT Platinum Credit Card, and Axis Bank MY ZONE Credit Card are some premium, travel-friendly credit cards offered on Bajaj Markets. Here are some of the benefits of the cards offered on the platform:

- Premium international and domestic airport/railway lounge access

- Low forex markups for fuss-free international shopping

- Complimentary travel subscriptions

- Exclusive partner deals, vouchers, and memberships

- Accelerated rewards for flight and hotel bookings

A travel credit card can help travellers make the most of their travel experiences at no extra cost. Those looking to get a travel-friendly card can do so on the Bajaj Markets’ app or website. Here are some reasons why Bajaj Markets can be an ideal solution for such financial needs:

- 100% digital process

- Minimal documentation

- Exclusive welcome bonus

One can find a thoughtfully curated selection of cards with attractive offers and rewards on this platform. These cards are designed to cater to a variety of needs like shopping, travel, entertainment, and much more.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor