CreditAccess Grameen enhances operational efficiency and accelerates time-to-market for digital business solutions with Mendix low-code platform

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19: Today at Realize LIVE Asia-Pacific 2025, Mendix, a Siemens business, announced a strategic partnership with CreditAccess Grameen Limited (NSE: CREDITACC) (BSE: 541770) ('CA Grameen'), the country's largest Non-Banking Financial Company-Micro Finance Institution (NBFC-MFI). The partnership aims to accelerate CA Grameen's digital transformation efforts using the Mendix low-code platform, developing a suite of custom applications that addresses operational challenges and drive growth.

Leveraging Mendix's low-code capabilities, CA Grameen developed and deployed a customised application in quick span, significantly reducing operational bottlenecks in the auditing process. Besides contributing to significant cost savings and improved business agility, access to Mendix's low-code capabilities also empowers them with the ability to rapidly innovate and accelerate time-to-market for transformational business solutions. For CA Grameen which operates across the length and breadth of the country with over 2,000 branches, it is paramount to maintaining its competitive edge in a competitive financial landscape and enabling it to effectively serve more than 4.5 million customers.

India's financial sector is undergoing a rapid digital evolution, driven by public sector efforts that encompass digital infrastructure, financial inclusion schemes, and regulatory reforms among others. Given India's burgeoning digital economy, transitioning to digital workflows and fostering innovation is no longer optional but essential for sustained long-term growth. This was the impetus behind CA Grameen's selection of Siemens' Mendix platform to empower its digitalisation journey by enabling quick time-to-market for new solutions, strengthening collaboration between business and IT functions, and supporting the adoption of a modern/future-ready architecture.

CA Grameen's digital transformation with Mendix began with a branch auditing solution, improving the audit process quality and setting the stage for broader innovation. The application development process, from ideation to production, took just six months, showcasing the rapid application delivery capabilities of the Mendix platform. Deployed on the cloud with support from technical implementation partner, Mx Omega Technologies, the new application enabled critical audit data to be compiled and made available in real-time, significantly improving decision-making and responsiveness when any issues or anomalies are identified.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Sudesh Puthran, Chief Technology Officer of CreditAccess Grameen, said, "Mendix has provided us a strong foundation for accelerating our digital transformation journey. As a new-generation low-code platform, it enables us to automate and digitise business processes faster, while fostering seamless collaboration between IT and business teams. At CA Grameen, our vision is to create a scalable and agile driven organisation where technology empowers people and processes. This partnership has already delivered impact by reducing the audit cycle from 45 days to 38 days, helping boost field productivity by focusing on value-added tasks and deliver faster & more accurate reporting. Through strategic investments in technology, we are building the digital capabilities needed to drive innovation and support sustainable long-term growth."

Beyond the branch auditing solution, subsequent applications at CA Grameen developed with Mendix's low-code solutions are envisioned to further optimise field operations, customer onboarding, loan management, and various other core business functions, demonstrating Mendix's versatility in addressing diverse enterprise needs.

"The rapid development and deployment of CA Grameen's branch auditing application is a powerful testament to the transformative power of low-code in the financial sector," said Mathew Thomas, Vice President and Managing Director for India, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "In a market as dynamic and competitive as India, the ability to quickly adapt, innovate, and move away from legacy, manual processes is non-negotiable for growth. Mendix provides the agility and speed needed to meet these demands, allowing financial institutions to focus on their core mission of serving customers."

About CreditAccess Grameen Limited:

CreditAccess Grameen Limited is a leading Indian microfinance institution headquartered in Bengaluru, focused on providing micro-loans to women customers predominantly in rural areas across India. The Company is now operating across 433 districts in 16 states (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh & West Bengal) and one union territory (Puducherry) through 2,114 branches. The Company's Promoter is CreditAccess India B.V., a multinational company specializing in micro and small enterprise financing. It is backed by institutional investors and has a micro-lending experience in India of more than a decade.

About Mendix:

Mendix, a Siemens business, is the only low-code platform designed to address the full complexity of enterprise software development challenges. Deploying point solutions to departmental problems solves things at a micro levelbut if you want to make a significant impact on your business, you need to go bigger and build powerful portfolios that move the needle sustainably and strategically.

With Mendix, enterprises can take on more complex, transformational initiatives by engaging everyone in capturing requirements, forming ideas, and embedding value assessment throughout the lifecycle of the software portfolio.

Focus on the right problems while relying on governance and control to avoid unnecessary risk. Mobilize your organization. Build the change readiness muscle. And when the next big idea drops, turn it into an outcome quicker.

More than 4,000 organizations in 46 countries use the Mendix low-code platform. An active community of over 300,000 developers has created over 950,000 applications - and counting.

