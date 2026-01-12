CreditQ Launches RS 10,000 'Silver Plan' Designed Specifically for Small Businesses and MSMEs to Prevent Defaults and Address Cash Flow Challenges

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 12: CreditQ, India's first business credit management and information platform developed by Business Alert Infotech Pvt. Ltd., today announced the launch of its "Silver Plan." Priced at just ₹10,000, this plan is designed to address the critical problem of delayed payments and credit defaults plaguing India's MSME sector and mitigate their impact on cash flow.

We Addressing the MSME Credit Crisis

India has over 63 million MSMEs, and it is estimated that 90-95% are struggling with delayed payments and defaults from buyers. Key insights from the sector revealed that small vendors often lack the power to settle stuck payments, and courts and other professional methods were previously considered too expensive.

Currently, CreditQ has onboarded 4.262 million MSMEs and tracks reported defaults exceeding ₹9,715 crore, achieving a 72% settlement success rate.

What CreditQ Offers

To highlight the platform's core value proposition, CreditQ focuses on six key areas of business security:

* Credit Risk Management: Professional handling of business credit.

* Business Credit Information Reports: Access to verified data on buyers.

* Report Defaulter: A mechanism to report bad debts on a national platform.

* Payment Reminders & Settlement: Structured support for settlement.

* Increased Cashflow: ensuring liquidity is not locked in bad debt.

* Customer Satisfaction: Creating a transparent environment for better business relationships.

Structured Protection

With MSMEs forming the backbone of India's economy, platforms like CreditQ are increasingly being seen as enablers of financial stability and confidence among small enterprises. By combining affordability, data-driven insights and structured settlement mechanisms, CreditQ aims to strengthen business trust and cash flow resilience across sectors.

1. Early Identification: Tools to identify potential defaulters before entering into business transactions.

2. Settlement Assistance: Structured follow-up and settlement mechanisms to resolve delayed payments.

3. Credit Intelligence: Access to simplified business credit information reports to assess buyer credibility.

Transforming the MSME Credit Culture

CreditQ's leadership stated, "Our mission is to create a transparent and disciplined business credit ecosystem. With a 100% annual growth rate, we are the only platform working to solve the critical problem of MSME payment defaults. We are not just running a business; we are leading a movement towards financial discipline."

About CreditQ

CreditQ is India's leading business credit management and information platform, operating with multiple branches across India and a dedicated 24/7 customer support system, helping businesses grow with confidence and financial discipline.

More information about the platform and its services is available at https://creditq.in/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor