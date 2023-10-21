Crewsphere & ICP's Innovative Virtual Darshan Applauded by Deputy CM During Navratri at Mata Chintpurni Shrine

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 21: Uniting age-old traditions with groundbreaking technology, Chintpurni Mata Trust, in collaboration with Crewsphere ICP India Hub and the pioneering education metaverse Volaverse, has unveiled a 360° video for the darshans of Mata Chintpurni. Seamlessly hosted on the ICP platform, this initiative, backed by the District Administration Una and orchestrated under the aegis of Raghav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Una, and Vivek Mahajan, SDM, Amb, stands as a testament to the convergence of devotion and digitization.

Sudarshan Singh Babloo, the MLA from Amb, graced the event by inaugurating the initiative at a specially curated booth, highlighting its importance and introducing a new way to experience spirituality.

Mata Chintpurni, revered by millions and drawing a crowd of 10-15 lakh devotees monthly, can now touch hearts across geographies. Especially for those hindered by age or other barriers from undertaking the pilgrimage, this immersive digital tour offers an all-encompassing view of the temple rituals, from the procurement of the darshan pass at Mai Das Bhavan to the intimate moments of Aarti, Bhog, and Havan. Narrated segments further enrich the experience, recounting traditions and tales intrinsic to the temple.

Bandhul Bansal, Founder of Crewsphere ICP India Hub, elucidated the decision to harness ICP for this venture. "Crewsphere has been instrumental in driving ICP blockchain adoption across India. By anchoring this project on ICP, we're not merely showcasing a spiritual experience but ensuring it's smooth, uninterrupted, and reaches a global audience. This project embodies the potential of ICP and Crewsphere's commitment to marrying innovation with India's rich heritage."

The Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, also visited the booth. He shared insightful feedback to ensure top-notch facilities for everyone visiting Chintpurni.

This unique initiative aims to preserve and propagate the spiritual essence of Mata Chintpurni, providing a comforting digital haven for the spiritually inclined, regardless of their physical location.

Expressing his vision, Ujjwal Singla, Co-founder and CEO of Volaverse, shared, "In Volaverse, our aim has always been to dissolve boundaries. This collaboration with Chintpurni Mata Trust and Crewsphere ICP India Hub allows us to amplify spiritual experiences, harmonizing them with the expectations of our digital era."

The blessings of Mata Chintpurni, once confined to the temple's sacred precincts, can be made globally accessible, illustrating the transformative power of technology in nurturing faith and devotion.

