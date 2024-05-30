Crewsphere launches India's first metaverse powered virtual model Polling Booth in association with District Election Office, Ludhiana

India PR Distribution

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 30: For spreading voter awareness among the masses, India's first metaverse powered virtual model Polling Booth was established for providing a virtual mock polling experience to the participants. Crewpshere: ICP India and their technology partner Volaverse in association with DEO Ludhiana, Punjab have set up India's first model polling booth and Ujjwal Singla (CEO Volaverse) told the audience about the importance of metaverse technology.

DC Ludhiana and Observer also experienced the voting process in virtual reality. Live band among other awareness activities were organised at MBD Neopolis mall on Ferozepur road on Saturday late evening.

The District Election Song - 'Votan 2024' was also launched by Election observers including General Observer Divya Mittal IAS, expenditure observers Chetan D Kalamkar IRS and Pankaj Kumar IRS, District Election Officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney among other officials during the awareness event.

ARO Ludhiana Central Ojasvi Alankar said that the awareness event 'Is Vaar, Ludhiana 70 paar', was organised by district administration in collaboration with Crewsphere and Volaverse teams under SVEEP program. The aim is to achieve the target of over 70 per cent voter turnout (Iss Baar, 70 Paar) during the general elections.

Crewsphere: ICP India Hub Co-founder, Deepak Goyal was also present at the event and he mentioned about the importance of latest technologies like Metaverse and Blockchain in shaping up the overall election experience for the public in the future elections.

Such technologies can bring more transparency to the overall process and can also make the overall experience seamless for the voters. Administration urged the residents to step out in large numbers and exercise their 'Right to Vote' on June 1. India being the largest democracy in the world, is currently undergoing General Lok Sabha Elections where Punjab voters will be participating in it on June 1, 2024.

