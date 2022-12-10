Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP)'s 32nd centre launched by Yusuf Pathan in Malihabad (Uttar Pradesh)

Ex-International cricketer Yusuf Pathan launched the 32nd centre of Cricket Academy of Pathans in Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh; along side him Managing Director (CAP), Harmeet Vasdev, was also present at the launch press conference held at Siddhartha Global School, Malihabad.

CAP riding high on with its technology-enabled centre, armed with a strong on-ground curriculum- designed by international cricket experts and run by highly qualified & certified coaches, can be a boon for aspiring cricketers of Malihabad region to fulfil their dreams.

Yusuf Pathan plays the Role of Mentor!

Yusuf Pathan, Director, Cricket Academy of Pathans shared his experiences of playing cricket at the highest level while interacting with the students and encouraging them to follow their dreams. He stressed the importance of honesty, dedication and hard work for achieving their goals in the field of cricket.

Speaking about the success of CAP, he added, "The CAP Team is leaving no stone unturned towards achieving the goal of having CAP centres in every possible region of the country, to provide platform and wings to the budding cricketers

A total of more than 175+ players from our various centres have gone on to play for the district, zonal and national level tournaments like Ranji Trophy, C K Nayudu Trophy, Cooch Behar Trophy and many more such tournaments. These success stories are indeed an indication of our commitment to help our students realise their potential".

According to Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director, CAP, " CAP with all its resources is cruising towards the plan to expand its operations to tier II and tier III cities to provide world-class cricket coaching infrastructure which creates an opportunity to all the aspiring cricketers who love the sport and need access to such facilities. India's tier II and tier III cities has got a massive pool of unguided talent. We are excited and honoured about the prospect of guiding and nurturing the talent pool to produce professional cricketers from these cities."

He further added, "Since its inception, CAP has focused on the holistic development of budding cricketers to nurture their talent with its quality training. Along with its emphasis on nutrition, psychology and the overall physical development of the students, CAP also has modern cricketing technologies like PitchVision, Stance-beam & CAP App (Mobile Application) which helps students to understand and improve their game. These technologies bridges the gap between the Pathan brothers, coaches and the students."

Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) aims to have 100+ centres under its umbrella across the country by 2024

