Cricket Icon Yuvraj Singh is hosting an exclusive stay at his Goa home on Airbnb

International cricket icon Yuvraj Singh is becoming an Airbnb Host and offering an exclusive one-time-only stay for a group of six at his home in Goa, India. Perched on a hilltop with spectacular views of the sea beyond, Singh's home pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of Goa. Renowned for its pristine beaches, unique cuisine and warm hospitality, Goa is consistently one of the most sought-after destinations for travelers in India and around the world.

Singh has delivered outstanding performances and career-defining knocks throughout his career; he is now setting another milestone by becoming the first international cricketer from India to host on Airbnb.

Six guests will have insider access to the cricketer's three-bedroom holiday home filled with special memories and meaningful keepsakes from his years on the pitch. Bookable on , Singh's home will be available for Rs 1212* per night - Singh's birthday and jersey number - for a two-night stay from October 14 - 16, 2022.

"My Goa home has always been extremely special to me. While my work takes me across the world, this villa is where my wife and I come together to spend quality time with our friends and family. I am looking forward to being an Airbnb Host and opening the doors of my home to a lucky group of six," shared Yuvraj Singh.

From its vantage point high on a hilltop, with 180-degree panoramic views of the sea beyond, Casa Singh offers a serene setting from which to explore the colorful charms of Goa's sun-kissed villages.

Expansive decks and terraces burst with potted plants and greenery, dotted by pops of color from bougainvillea and other flowers. A luxurious pool features a swim up bar and several nooks for lazy afternoons spent reading or enjoying leisurely meals alfresco.

Local Goan dishes will be served by the home's personal chef in the dining room just off the main mezzanine area. The house is filled with photos of Singh's family and many cricket accolades - including his first ODI 150 - abound.

"We are thrilled to partner with cricket icon Yuvraj Singh to list his beautiful home in Goa on Airbnb for this one-time-only stay. With international travel in full swing again, we are delighted to offer this unforgettable experience to a global audience, and add Singh to our vibrant host community in India," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Guests will have exclusive access to Casa Singh, immersing themselves in the calming rhythms of life near the sea. Elements of the stay include:

- A virtual greet-and-meet by Yuvraj Singh upon arrival- A personalized welcome note sharing Singh's favourite hangout spots in Goa- An excursion to the picturesque Divar Island on an e-bike, riding through mangrove fields, churches, temples and beautiful homes- Sundowners on the outdoor deck featuring bespoke meals highlighting Yuvraj's favorite local delicacies - A screening of Yuvraj's iconic innings - reliving those moments at the cricketers' house- Bespoke menus throughout the stay, featuring Yuvraj's favourite dishes - Personalized keepsakes from Yuvraj as souvenirs

How to book

Bookings open at 1pm IST on September 28 at . Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Goa.

*Plus taxes and fees. This two-night stay is not a contest. Airbnb is closely monitoring India infection rates and government policies and will offer booking guests a USD1,000 Airbnb credit if it becomes necessary to cancel the stay.

**This press release encourages safe and responsible travel. Travelers looking to book should note that this stay's rules require strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines. Guests must follow applicable local and state guidelines as well as , which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Goa and must have a registered account with Airbnb. Other Terms and Conditions will apply, please see .

