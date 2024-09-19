Cricket Legend Anil Kumble Trusts BeatO for Expert Diabetes Care, Watch Video

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 19: BeatO, India's largest diabetes solution platform with over 20 Lakh users, has launched its first brand campaign featuring cricket legend Anil Kumble. The campaign reinforces BeatO's mission to provide expert-driven diabetes care, empowering millions of Indians to better manage their condition. The BeatO App is a one-stop solution for comprehensive diabetes care, where users can connect with India's leading diabetologists from the comfort of their homes, and receive scientific treatment to beat diabetes with ease.

Trusted by Anil Kumble: BeatO's Diabetologists for Diabetes Control (youtube.com)

The campaign features the story of a young cricketer struggling to take a wicketan analogy for the daily struggles of managing diabetes. But, with some expert and timely advice from cricket legend Kumble, the child knocks down the wickets. This powerful visual metaphor illustrates that expert support is essential for success- whether in cricket or diabetes control. Like a coach who guides his team on the cricket field, BeatO provides its users with the medical expertise to monitor, manage, and beat diabetes.

BeatO experts advocate precise diagnosis as the first step of comprehensive diabetes care. Thus, they encourage individuals to begin their journey with a free diabetologist consultation via the BeatO app. With over 100 senior diabetologists having an average experience of 11+ years, BeatO connects you with top city doctors who offer personalised treatment for effective blood sugar control. Furthermore, BeatO's smartphone-connected glucometers help users capture real-time data, interpret readings easily, and maintain a digital log of reports on their phones for easy access.

BeatO's approach has been validated in top global journals like the American Diabetes Association (ADA). Clinical studies show that their users saw an average drop of 2.16% in HbA1c levels within just three months of joining the BeatO Diabetes Care Program. This reduction helps lower the risk of complications and improves the quality of life for people with diabetes.

BeatO's diabetes control program is designed to help people manage their condition, improve health outcomes, and reduce medical costs. The all-inclusive Care Program offers guidance from diabetologists and coaching on diet and lifestyle. It includes data-driven monitoring through BeatO's patented smart glucometer, specialised treatment, continuous support from certified health coaches, along with prescribed medicines and essential lab tests, all accessible through the BeatO App.

Kumble's association with the brand further enhances the credibility of BeatO's promise: to provide medical expertise and enable people with diabetes to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

As per BeatO's Co-founder and CEO Gautam Chopra, the choice of Anil Kumble as BeatO's brand ambassador was not a coincidence. "It was a decision grounded in shared values. BeatO sought someone who could represent discipline, resilience, and a commitment to excellence," says Chopra. "Anil Kumble embodies everything we stand for at BeatO. His relentless pursuit of excellence, his ability to stay calm under pressure, and his dedication to fitness and health make him the perfect ambassador for BeatO. We are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to revolutionise diabetes care in India."

Reflecting on the collaboration, Kumble remarked, "As a sportsperson and coach, I have always understood the critical role of health and expert guidance in achieving excellence. Continuous and guided care is vital, and I have seen firsthand the transformative impact it can have on an individual's life. Partnering with BeatO allows me to contribute to a cause that resonates deeply with my values. Together, we aim to inspire and support millions of Indians with diabetes in their journey towards better health."

As BeatO continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the focus remains on making diabetes care more accessible, affordable, and effective for all. The brand campaign featuring Anil Kumble is just the beginning of a larger movement to raise awareness about the importance of expert-led, continuous care in controlling diabetes.

For more information about BeatO and its comprehensive diabetes care solutions, visit www.beatoapp.com or download the BeatO app.

To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below:

Trusted by Anil Kumble: BeatO's Diabetologists for Diabetes Control

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor