Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav makes a Bold Statement in Men of Platinum's Latest Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Platinum Guild International (PGI) India’s Men of Platinum introduces a new chapter of their extraordinary narrative. Capturing the essence of a true man of character, the brand welcomes leading cricketer “SKY” - Suryakumar Yadav into their fold. Selected as the face of their latest campaign, Suryakumar's journey mirrors the enduring rare qualities that platinum stands for.

Six captivating digital films, a television rendition, print & other content formats work together to weave parallel narratives of Suryakumar's journey and the rare, values that Men of Platinum represent. The campaign thought is brought alive via an immersive journey into the life of this extraordinary cricketing talent through an engaging series titled "A Minute with Men of Platinum X Suryakumar Yadav". This unique six-part mini-series pulls back the curtain on his life, tracing the threads of his journey and aligning them with the core values that Men of Platinum symbolize.

Suryakumar Yadav shared his thoughts on being a part of the new Men of Platinum campaign, as he stated, “I am excited to come on board and be a part of this season’s campaign for the new collection. Platinum is a metal that always endures and never fades, thus making it truly rare. I have always strongly believed in values like self-belief, endurance, courage, resilience, and compassion that Men of Platinum stands for. These values have guided me throughout my professional and personal life. Platinum jewellery also resonates with my personal style – the range of sleek, minimal, and contemporary designs appeal to my style sensibilities, allowing me to seamlessly integrate these pieces into my wardrobe.”

Every film in this series serves as a chapter, painting a vibrant picture of Suryakumar's evolution, from his roots in Mumbai's bustling streets to his shining triumphs on the international cricketing stage. With each unfolding chapter, the parallels between Suryakumar's unyielding spirit and the unique attributes of platinum become more evident. They highlight his steadfast adherence to the core values of a true Man of Platinum: self-belief, courage, resilience, compassion, endurance, and authenticity.

"A Minute with Men of Platinum X Suryakumar Yadav" unfolds in a succession of powerful mini episodes, each highlighting a unique facet. Each episode spends a minute on a moment that showcases character traits that make one a Man of Platinum. It kicks off with an inspiring episode, 'A Minute on Self-Belief', a testament to Suryakumar's triumphant debut. The next episode, 'A Minute on Courage', revisits a time when he faced a severe injury yet stood strong. The third episode, 'A Minute on Resilience', pays tribute to Suryakumar's indefatigable spirit. Against all odds, 'SKY', as he is fondly called, stood tall through all the challenges that came his way, ultimately securing a coveted spot on the Indian team. The episode draws parallels with the resilient nature of platinum, which makes it truly rare & SKY. 'A Minute on Compassion' shares a poignant moment from Suryakumar's early days with the cricketing legend, the master blaster. 'A Minute on Endurance', dwells on a value both Suryakumar and platinum share, the ability to endure. The series concludes with 'A Minute on Staying True’, just like platinum remains true to its form over time, Suryakumar, too, has stayed authentic to his game and himself, cementing his place not just in cricket, but in the hearts of millions.

Along with this, is content that revolves around a Platinum style statement & what it means.

Speaking on the association and the new campaign series, Sujala Martis, Director - Consumer Marketing, Platinum Guild International – India said, "Capitalizing on the upcoming cricket season and the festive spirit, we've launched a new campaign for Men of Platinum with cricket star Suryakumar Yadav. Our goal is to blend the thrill of cricket and values of the brand, emphasizing the rare traits that define real men of character and precious platinum. Today platinum jewellery is seen as a modern success symbol, representing men with success stories that stand on values that are rare & tough to abide by. Perfectly embodying these traits, Suryakumar Yadav is the shining star of our campaign.”

Released right in time for the cricket and festive season, the Men of Platinum campaign with Suryakumar Yadav will also be supported by a robust outreach across Television, Print, Digital, Social and PR. The new Men of Platinum collection is available across leading jewellery retail stores in India.

For more information visit menofplatinum.com

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI’s consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum’s unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country’s first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India’s quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped ‘Pt950’ and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

