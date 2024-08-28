CrimsonLogic and ZONIQ Partner to Leverage Mendix Low-Code Platform for Accelerated Digital Transformation

PRNewswire

Singapore, August 28: Singapore-based global technology company, CrimsonLogic, part of PSA International, and a leader in digital solutions for businesses and governments, announced today a strategic partnership with ZONIQ, an official Mendix training and development partner, to leverage the Mendix low-code platform. This collaboration aims to enhance the development and deployment of customized digital applications, providing scalable and efficient solutions for organizations.

Mendix, a Siemens business, is a low-code software application platform which was named a leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.

The platform is designed to facilitate collaboration between IT and business users, enabling the creation of critical enterprise software with speed and efficiency. Its robust security, high availability, and extensive integration capabilities help organizations modernize their application development processes.

With CrimsonLogic's extensive experience in digital transformation for both the public and private sectors, backed by a proven track record of over 36 years in implementing more than 60 projects across 40 countries, and ZONIQ's expertise in low-code application development, this partnership is set to empower organizations to accelerate their digitalization efforts.

CrimsonLogic's Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific, Ernest Low, said, "With the growing adoption of low-code development platforms, we are excited to join forces with ZONIQ to fully harness the agility of the Mendix platform. This partnership will enable us to deliver innovative and scalable digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. By combining our strengths, we can drive efficiency in application development, ultimately enhancing the digital capabilities of organizations."

ZONIQ's Managing Director and Co-Founder, Daniel Elegent, added, "Partnering with CrimsonLogic allows us to extend our reach and impact in digital transformation to both the public service and private sector. Together, we can provide businesses with the tools and expertise needed to quickly develop and deploy applications that drive value and innovation. The Mendix platform is a game-changer in the low-code development arena, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this technological advancement."

Together, both CrimsonLogic and ZONIQ are committed to driving digital transformation and delivering exceptional solutions that empower organizations to thrive in the digital age.

About CrimsonLogic:

CrimsonLogic, part of PSA International, is a global technology company driven by innovation to digitalize and simplify global trade.

With over 36 years of experience worldwide, CrimsonLogic specializes in technology-enablement in the fields of trade facilitation & compliance, port operations, government services and logistics. As a trusted partner to businesses, logistics service providers and governments, their tailored solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of every client, enabling seamless and secure optimization of supply chains and operations.

Having pioneered the world's first single window trade facilitation system for Singapore, CrimsonLogic continues to drive digital transformation in global trade via cutting-edge technology, exemplified by the successful implementation of innovation solutions in over 40 countries worldwide.

www.crimsonlogic.com

About ZONIQ:

ZONIQ is a rapidly growing IT consulting and services company based in Singapore, recognized as a Siemens Mendix partner in Asia specializing in low-code application and software development. With a presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and North Asia including Greater China, ZONIQ offers expert Mendix training alongside its development services, helping to build and strengthen the local Mendix communities. Their skilled team, led by two Mendix Expert Developers, has driven successful collaborations with public sector entities, multinational corporations, and banking and financial institutions. ZONIQ has established itself as a trusted provider and training partner, driving innovation in enterprise app development globally.

www.zoniq.sg

