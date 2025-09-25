Crisil to acquire McKinsey PriceMetrix Co.

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Crisil, an S&P Global Company, announced the acquisition of McKinsey PriceMetrix Co. ("PriceMetrix"), a leading provider of performance benchmarking and data-driven insights for the wealth management industry. Acquisition expands Crisil's benchmarking offerings across the Wealth Management value chain. PriceMetrix will be integrated with Crisil Coalition Greenwich (CCG), a leading provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics, and insights to the financial services industry.

PriceMetrix, based in Toronto, serves leading wealth management firms in the U.S. and Canada. Its proprietary database covers $8 trillion in assets under management and 30 million investment accounts, backed by 25 years of data. The acquisition includes key products such as ValueOne, FeeCheck, CommissionCheck, SignalOne, advisory services, and comprehensive surveys of the North American wealth management sector.

This planned acquisition aligns with Crisil's strategy to scale in wealth management and extend sector benchmarking capabilities to large global banks, traditional wealth managers, and registered investment advisors (RIAs).

"With this acquisition, Crisil strengthens its position as a leading provider of benchmarking and analytics across financial services," said Amish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, Crisil. "PriceMetrix's proven expertise in wealth management and its rich data assets perfectly complement our existing offerings. Together, we will deliver enhanced insights and create significant value for clients globally."

Post-transaction, PriceMetrix will be part of Crisil Coalition Greenwich, and its employees will transition to Crisil. McKinsey will continue leveraging PriceMetrix insights for its client engagements.

"PriceMetrix has been an important part of our wealth and asset management practice. We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with this outstanding team and to have played a part in further developing what is now a market-leading capability," said Jonathan Godsall, Senior Partner, co-lead of McKinsey & Company's Global Wealth & Asset Management practice. "We are grateful to all our colleagues and clients who have been part of that journey and are excited about their future under Crisil's leadership and direction."

The transaction is expected to be completed over the coming months, subject to meeting customary closing conditions.

About Crisil

Crisil is a global, insights-driven analytics company. Our extraordinary domain expertise and analytical rigour help clients make mission-critical decisions with confidence.

Large and highly respected firms partner with us for the most reliable opinions on risk in India, and for uncovering powerful insights and turning risks into opportunities globally. We are integral to multiplying their opportunities and success.

Headquartered in India, Crisil is majority owned by S&P Global.

Founded in 1987 as India's first credit rating agency, our expertise today extends across businesses: Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence, Crisil Coalition Greenwich and Crisil Integral IQ.

Crisil's global workforce operates in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, setting the standards by which industries are measured.

For more information, visit Crisil.com Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter

About Crisil Coalition Greenwich

Crisil Coalition Greenwich is a leading provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry, and specializes in providing unique, high-value and actionable information to help clients measure and drive their business performance.

