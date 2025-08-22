Critical minerals exploration underway in Northeast India: Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], August 22 : Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that exploration of critical minerals is currently underway in the northeastern states of Mizoram and Assam.

In an interview with ANI, the Minister added that the government will consult with the Northeastern states.

Acknowledging the presence of region-specific legal frameworks, Reddy said that the Centre will consult with the northeastern states to explore the scope of extraction of critical minerals in these states.

"Arunachal Pradesh has been brought into the auction regime in the coal sector for the first time... In Mizoram and Assam, too, exploration on critical minerals is ongoing... There are different Acts in the northeast, so we will speak with them and then attempt mining after discussion," the Union Minister told ANI.

Talking about the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025, passed by Parliament, Reddy said the government is pursuing reforms in the mining sector to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen domestic capability.

The Union Minister added, "The Mines and Minerals Bill is a major reform in the Mining Sector, especially in critical minerals and coal. We are bringing in reforms continuously. Six amendments were brought in for further reforms. In the days to come, we are working towards amending the entire MMDR (Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act... There would be fair sales in the days to come. Critical minerals are required for national security and development - from cellphones to aeroplanes...They are needed in every sector."

"We are dependent on foreign countries as of now, but different countries have created hurdles now. So, we are trying to bring in Aatamanirbharta in this sector," Reddy said.

According to official data from the scientific agency, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has initiated 108 projects over the past five years, with 23 ongoing mineral exploration projects during the 2022-23 field season in the Northeast region.

The GSI is implementing 1,200 exploration projects nationwide from FY 2024-25 to 2030-31, aiming to strengthen domestic critical mineral discovery.

The Union Cabinet approved the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) on 29 January 2025, running from 2024-25 to 2030-31. It has an outlay of Rs 16,300 crore, with expected investments of Rs 18,000 crore from PSUs and stakeholders.

Mission scope includes the entire critical minerals value chain: from exploration, mining, beneficiation, and processing to recovery from end-of-life products.

Recently, Reddy had said the central government is actively encouraging private companies to mine and explore critical minerals overseas and bring them back into the country to serve the needs of the domestic industry.

