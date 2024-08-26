Crompton Delivers Cutting-edge Solar-powered Street Lighting Solutions for Birmitrapur Municipality

NewsVoir

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 26: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a pioneer in innovative lighting solutions, has partnered with Eastern Engineering, one of the foremost project contracting companies, to successfully implement a landmark solar street lighting project at Birmitrapur Municipality, Orissa. This transformative project illuminates the municipality with cutting-edge solar-powered street lights, marking a significant step towards a safer and more sustainable Orissa.

The Birmitrapur Municipality aimed to enhance public safety and security by lighting up critical off-grid areas. Adequate and proper lighting is essential to reduce accidents, deter criminal activity, and create a sense of safety among residents, especially in areas that previously lacked reliable illumination. Recognizing the need for a sustainable and cost-effective solution, the municipality has implemented an advanced lighting infrastructure by Crompton. Leveraging Crompton's expertise in solar lighting technology, high-performance solar street lights were installed across 5 kilometers of road. This initiative not only enhanced visibility but also elevated the cityscape, creating a safer and more vibrant community through improved lighting.

To meet the specific illumination requirements of the Birmitrapur Municipality, Crompton engineered a 9000-lumen integrated solar street light solution to meet the specific illumination requirements of the Birmitrapur Municipality, significantly enhancing road safety and improving the overall quality of life for residents.

These cutting-edge luminaires are built to endure challenging weather conditions while delivering exceptional performance and are equipped with advanced features such as:

* Robust Construction: Durable aluminum body for long-lasting performance.

* Efficient Power Source: High-quality monocrystalline PV panels and advanced Li-ion batteries for reliable energy supply.

* Optimal Illumination: Superior lumen efficacy exceeding 150 LPW for bright, even light distribution.

* Enhanced Protection: IP65 ingress protection and IK08 impact resistance for safeguarding against environmental challenges

Speaking about Crompton's latest initiative, Shaleen Nayak, Vice President & Business Head - Lighting at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "We are thrilled that Crompton products are chosen by Birmitrapur Municipality to provide lighting solutions to the town. Our energy-efficient LED solar street lights are designed to enhance public safety, improve traffic visibility, and create a more vibrant community atmosphere. By upgrading the town's street lighting infrastructure with Crompton lights, we not only ensure better illumination but also significantly reduce electricity consumption, contributing to a greener Birmitrapur."

He further added, "As a pioneer in sustainable lighting solutions, Crompton is committed to driving positive change through innovation. This collaboration perfectly aligns with the municipality's vision of a modern and sustainable town. Together, we, hence, aim to build a brighter, greener, and safer future for Birmitrapur."

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products, that cater to the modern consumer, which includes superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc., as well as other home appliances like irons and built-in kitchen appliances. The company has also invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent focus and drive have helped in developing energy-efficient products and these efforts also received numerous recognitions and awards. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in the year 2023. In 2019, the brand also won the award in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and has been listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in the "Brand Top 75" most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

