Crompton Energion Makes Everyday Mobile Charging Easier And Safer

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: When fast charging has become a daily necessity, why should consumers still compromise on safety and reliability? As smartphones, tablets and multiple connected devices power productivity, connectivity and entertainment through the day, slow or inconsistent charging directly disrupts everyday life. Responding to this reality, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. announces the launch of Crompton Energion mobile chargers and power banks, extending its engineering expertise into the mobile accessories category.

Today's digitally connected consumers demand charging across devices, locations and routines. Yet safety anxiety around chargers and power banks remains high, particularly where voltage fluctuations, power surges and overheating are common concerns. These everyday risks continue to impact device performance, battery health and user trust.

The Crompton Energion range is designed to address this need gap by combining fast charging technology with uncompromising safety standards. Backed by Crompton's legacy of trust and electrical engineering excellence, Energion mobile chargers and power banks deliver fast, intelligent and safe charging in a compact, premium design, engineered specifically for Indian electrical environments.

What Defines the Crompton Energion Mobile Chargers and Power Banks

Built around clear consumer needs, the Energion portfolio brings together performance, safety and lifestyle-ready design:

* High-Performance Fast Charging - Powered by next-generation Gallium Nitride (GaN), Power Delivery (PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) technology, the range enables faster and more efficient charging for smartphones, tablets and laptops. A single charger supports multiple devices, reducing clutter and need for multiple adapters.

* Uncompromising Safety for Indian Conditions - Designed to protect devices from voltage fluctuations, overheating and power surges, the range features advanced isolation and surge protection. Intelligent thermal management prevents overheating and helps safeguard battery health.

* Compact Yet Powerful Engineering - GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology allows more compact, lighter form factor with no compromise on power. Pocket-sized and travel-friendly, the chargers and power banks are ideal for daily travel, work and on-the-go use.

* Universal Compatibility Across Devices - Compatible across major device brands and operating systems, the range works seamlessly with most smartphones, tablets, earbuds and other USB-C enabled devices.

* Premium Design Backed by Trusted Engineering - Featuring sleek, modern aesthetics and high-quality materials, the Energion range complements premium devices and contemporary lifestyles. Each product is designed and tested to meet stringent quality and safety standards, backed by Crompton's decades-long expertise in power and electrical solutions.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Shaleen Nayak, Business Head Lighting & Solar Rooftops, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "Customers today expect power solutions that seamlessly fit into their fast-paced, digitally connected lives. At Crompton, our innovation starts with understanding these evolving needs, whether it is faster charging, dependable safety or everyday convenience. With the launch of Crompton Energion mobile chargers and power banks, we are extending our engineering expertise into a new category that directly addresses how consumers live, work and stay connected today. By bringing together advanced fast-charging technologies like Gallium Nitride (GaN), Power Delivery (PD) and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) with robust safety engineered for Indian power conditions, we are making reliable charging simpler, safer and more convenient for our customers."

He further added, "Energion reflects our commitment to enter new categories where our core strength in power and electrical engineering can genuinely add value to people's lives. This is not just about expanding our portfolio, but about offering consumers meaningful, well-designed solutions that deliver peace of mind, performance and trust, without compromising on quality or accessibility."

With next-generation fast charging, built-in protection for Indian power conditions and compact, lifestyle-ready design, the Energion range brings together technology, trust and everyday relevance.

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftopsrepresenting a significant step forward in its contribution to India's evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor