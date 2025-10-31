Crompton Launches India's First Smart Chimney with AirIQ Tech - Sylvaire & AQNova Series that Adapt to Kitchen Air Quality

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Did you know? Cooking a simple paratha or giving your favorite dal a "tadka" can push kitchen AQI levels to a hazardous 900+, impacting your lungs, skin and hair? Recognizing this concern, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a trusted name in Indian home appliances, has launched India's 1st Kitchen Chimney range powered by real-time AirIQ Technology - the Sylvaire and AQNova Series. Combining intelligent technology with deep consumer insights, these chimneys ensure safer, cleaner, and healthier cooking.

Through extensive engagement with over 1,000+ households across multiple centers, Crompton identified a common pain point and developed a new range to address it. Backed by focused R&D, design innovation, and consumer research, the Sylvaire and AQNova Series mark a significant step forward in Crompton's consumer-centric innovation journey - blending consumer insights technology, intelligence and wellness to redefine the modern cooking experience.

With AirIQ Technology, Crompton tackles indoor air quality challenges head-on. The intelligent system continuously monitors kitchen air in real time and automatically adjusts the chimney's suction to maintain a clean and healthy environment. Whether frying festive treats or preparing everyday meals, it ensures every cooking moment remains safe, comfortable and stress-free.

At the heart of the Sylvaire and AQNova chimneys lies Crompton's patented AQSync Motor, which works in sync with AirIQ sensors to deliver intelligent suction management. It detects changes in air quality, optimizes energy use, and ensures quiet operation.

Key highlights of Crompton's Smart Chimney Range:

- AirIQ (Patent Applied For): Senses your kitchen's Air Quality Index (AQI) in real time and automatically adjusts the suction to improve air quality, with live AQI updates displayed digitally.

- AQSync BLDC Motor: A specially designed BLDC motor powered by Crompton's indigenously developed smart algorithm that automatically modulates speed and suction based on the kitchen's air quality. As it intelligently adjusts itself to the measured AQI, consumers no longer need to worry about changing the suction manually and can simply focus on cooking and enjoying a cleaner, more comfortable experience.

- Superior Suction & Low Noise: The Sylvaire Series delivers powerful suction of up to 2900 CMH while maintaining low noise levels of just 39-40 dB. This ensures consumers can enjoy a strong yet silent performance, allowing for a peaceful and pleasant cooking experience.

- Smart On: Advanced sensors detect temperature changes as you start cooking and switch the chimney on automatically.

- Intelli Auto Clean: Self-cleans every 30 hours of operation, ensuring hassle-free maintenance and long-lasting performance without manual cleaning.

Speaking about the launch, Aarushi Agarwal, Head - Large Kitchen Appliances and New Businesses, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "At Crompton, Our mission is to listen closely, design thoughtfully, and deliver meaningfully. Cooking fills our homes with love - but it also fills our kitchens with pollutants that can push the air quality index beyond 1000. For those who spend hours nurturing their families, this invisible harm affects their lungs, skin and overall well-being. With the Sylvaire and AQNova Series, India's first kitchen chimneys powered by real-time AirIQ Technology, we are tackling this challenge head-on. These chimneys intelligently monitor air quality and automatically adjust suction to ensure healthier air and cleaner kitchens. This launch reflects our investments in R&D, patented technology, and consumer-centric, meaningful innovations. With kitchens becoming the pride of homes, chimneys are among the fastest-growing segments in India, with rapid penetration across markets. We see strong potential for Crompton in offering households a smarter, healthier kitchen solution. Crompton will continue bringing meaningful innovations to life by combining technology, design, and consumer insights to define the future of home solutions."

The Crompton Sylvaire and AQNova chimneys are available at all leading retail outlets and e-commerce platforms nationwide, ensuring a smoke-free, stress-free festive kitchen for modern Indian families celebrating together.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers. Beyond its consumer portfolio, Crompton also has a robust B2B presence in the Lighting segment, delivering advanced and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and industrial applications. In 2025, Crompton became the first lighting company to receive the GreenPro certification for its B2B lighting solution, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Strengthening its foothold in the renewable energy space, the company has forayed into solar rooftopsrepresenting a significant step forward in its contribution to India's evolving clean energy landscape. With solar solutions spanning lighting, pumps, and rooftops, Crompton continues to lead as a responsible and future-ready brand in sustainable energy.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor