Crompton Redefines Durability and Reliability in Submersible Pumps with the Launch of the DURA Series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: When it comes to water supply, consumers look for solutions they can trust - especially for high-value, long-term investments like submersible pumps. Recognizing this, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., India's trusted name in consumer electricals, has introduced the DURA Series Submersible Pumps (3W, 4W, and 4VO series). With over 80 years of expertise, the new range is built to ensure durability and reliability, while supporting diverse needs from household water supply and agriculture to industrial use.

For households, farms, and industries alike, submersible pumps are critical yet often challenging to maintain. Breakdowns not only disrupt routines but also bring the added expense and effort of installation and removal. This is why customers value pumps that last longer, demand minimal servicing, and deliver consistent performance over the years. Widely used across residential and industrial applications, submersible pumps are designed to be fully submerged in water, with a hermetically sealed motor close-coupled to the pump - ensuring efficiency, quiet operation, and no need for priming. Yet these benefits truly matter only when the pump is durable enough to endure years of use. With this in mind, Crompton's DURA Series has been engineered to address key concerns of breakdowns, corrosion, and maintenance, ensuring peace of mind and long-term savings.

The DURA Series Submersible Pumps bring together advanced features designed for everyday durability and performance

* SuperCool Motor: Specially engineered to keep the motor cool during continuous operation, which enhances its durability and extends the overall life cycle of the pump. This ensures consistent water supply without frequent breakdowns.

* Sand Fighter Design: Built to restrict the entry of sand and silt into the pump. By minimizing wear and tear caused by abrasive particles, it delivers reliable performance even in challenging water conditions.

* Energy Efficient: The series includes star-rated BEE and ISI certified pumps, which help consumers save on electricity bills while maintaining powerful performance. This makes them an efficient and sustainable choice for long-term use.

* Anti Rust Coating: All critical cast iron parts are coated with advanced CED (Cathodic Electro Deposition) technology. This provides superior protection against rust and corrosion, ensuring the pump stays durable and dependable for years.

Speaking about the new launch, Rajat Chopra, Business Head - Home Electricals & Pumps, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "Durability and reliability are decisive factors for customers when investing in submersible pumps. These products are not replaced frequently, and the process of installation and removal itself is both complex and costly. At Crompton, our focus has always been to translate these consumer insights into meaningful innovations. The DURA Series embodies this approach - combining advanced features like corrosion resistance, sand protection, and energy efficiency to ensure long-lasting performance. With this launch, we are not only addressing the critical concerns of our consumers but also reaffirming Crompton's leadership in delivering trusted, efficient, and durable water solutions for every need."

The DURA Series Submersible Pumps are available at nearest Crompton stores. Suitable for applications across multistoried buildings, farmhouses, construction sites, industrial use, gardening, sprinkler systems and drip irrigation, the DURA Series is set to become a dependable choice for diverse consumer needs across the country. With state-of-the-art attributes, robust build quality, and Crompton's engineering trust, this range ensures reliable water solutions that deliver efficiency and durability for years to come.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

