Crossed Hearts Begins International Rollout Across Six Countries Starting October 2025

New Delhi [India], October 24: 21st October 2025 Crossed Hearts, a global publishing house specializing in the English localization and international distribution of Japanese manga, Korean webcomics, and Asian novels, announced their official launch across India, the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, starting October 2025.

The publisher is set to debut over 30 new series spanning a wide range of genresfrom heartwarming romance and high-stakes action to immersive fantasy, thrilling isekai adventures, and mysteries that linger long after the last pagethroughout 2026.

These launches follow the first wave of English-language print editions arriving in late 2025, beginning with Baroness Goes on Strike (October 26, 2025) and From a Knight to a Lady (December 13, 2025), which have amassed 42 million readers (4.2 crore readers) and 130 million readers (13 crore readers) worldwide respectively.

Titles will be distributed worldwide through Crossed Hearts' extensive network of partners, including India Book Distributors (India), Simon & Schuster (Australia & New Zealand), Publisher's Group West / Ingram (USA, Canada & Latin America), and Script Publisher Services UK (UK & Europe).

"At Crossed Hearts, we are readers first, publishers second," said Ms. Niharika Puthamakula, Founder of Crossed Hearts. "Our mission is simple: to bring acclaimed Asian stories to English-speaking readers worldwide, while preserving the soul of the original. Every panel, every line, every pause matters, because we know the smallest details carry the greatest magic."

What sets Crossed Hearts apart:

* True to the Original - Collaborating directly with creators to preserve their vision, voice, and emotional heartbeat.

* Authentic Localization - Ensuring the cultural essence stays intact so that a joke that lands in Seoul or Tokyo will also land in Seattle or Mumbai.

* Passion-Driven Curation - Handpicking stories worth treasuring and introducing them to new readers across continents.

With a team of more than 50 passionate professionals across its Los Angeles and Bengaluru offices, Crossed Hearts has spent the past year refining translations, perfecting layouts, and crafting collector-quality editions. Each release features premium production elementssuch as French flaps, SPOT UV finishes, and limited-edition bonusesdesigned to ensure every volume is a keepsake for fans around the world.

"Our name, Crossed Hearts, comes from the idea of two hearts finding each other across distance," added Ms. Puthamakula. "It is that moment when a story leaves the creator's hands and finds its way to a reader who will treasure it just as deeply. When East meets West on the page, borders fade, and a truly powerful story speaks directly to the heart."

Readers can stay updated on the latest releases by following the Crossed Hearts' official channel.

About Crossed Hearts - Crossed Hearts is a global publishing house based out of Los Angeles dedicated to bringing the finest manga, manhwa, manhua and novels to readers worldwide. Its publishing program spans bestselling romance, action, fantasy, isekai, and mystery genres, including titles with major anime adaptations and vast international fanbases.

