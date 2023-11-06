Crowning Glory: Avisa Smart Hospitals Leads Industry with 300 Smart Hospitals Across 14 Cities

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 6: Avisa Smart Hospitals, the vanguard of healthcare innovation, proudly wears the crown of industry leadership with the accomplishment of establishing a formidable chain of 300 Smart Hospitals across 14 cities. This milestone showcases Avisa's unwavering commitment to transforming the healthcare landscape and setting new standards for excellence.

In a remarkable feat, Avisa Smart Hospitals has not only expanded its reach but has also elevated the quality of healthcare delivery. The chain's network now spans 14 cities, serving a diverse patient base with an impressive capacity of 15,000 beds and catering to an average of 2.5 lakh patients per month. Avisa's coronation as an industry leader is a testament to its vision of making healthcare accessible, technologically advanced, and patient-centric.

Avisa Smart Hospitals has redefined the concept of Smart Hospitals, enriching existing healthcare facilities with cutting-edge tools and technologies. The integration of Electronic Medical Records (EMR), advanced equipment, Hospital Information Systems (HIS), doctor and patient apps, pharmacy supply, a dedicated call centre, OPD and queue management systems has transformed traditional hospitals into beacons of healthcare excellence.

"This coronation is not just an achievement for Avisa Smart Hospitals; it's a recognition of our dedication to redefining healthcare. We believe in leading the industry through innovation and integration, creating an ecosystem that sets new benchmarks for patient care and healthcare providers alike," declares, Mr.Vikash Sharma, Stake Holder at Avisa Smart Hospitals.

Beyond the physical infrastructure, Avisa Smart Hospitals actively contributes to patient acquisition and retention strategies for partner hospitals, ensuring sustained excellence in performance. By making healthcare accessible from Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities, offering patient finance with zero percent interest, and striving to make surgeries, medicines, and diagnostics more affordable, Avisa Smart Hospitals continues to reign supreme in reshaping the future of healthcare.

As Avisa Smart Hospitals continues its triumphant journey, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and patient-centric care. The crown of industry leadership is not just a symbol; it's a reflection of Avisa's continuous pursuit of excellence.

Avisa Smart Hospitals is the leading chain of Smart Hospitals dedicated to transforming the healthcare industry through innovation and integration. With a commitment to accessibility, affordability, and advanced technology, Avisa Smart Hospitals is revolutionising the way healthcare is delivered and experienced. Operating in 14 cities and serving a diverse patient base, Avisa Smart Hospitals is at the forefront of shaping the future of healthcare and running the Hospital Service Operation effectively.

