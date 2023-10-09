Crude Oil prices surge amid escalating Middle East tensions and Geopolitical uncertainty

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Crude oil prices experienced a substantial surge of approximately 4.5 per cent on Monday, driven by intensifying military clashes between Israel and Hamas.

These clashes have heightened political uncertainty and instability in the Middle East, leading to concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

Brent, the global benchmark responsible for influencing two-thirds of the world's oil, witnessed a 3.76 per cent increase, reaching a notable USD 87.76 per barrel.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the primary indicator for U.S. crude, surged by 4.08 per cent, reaching USD 86.17 per barrel. This significant surge in oil prices was largely attributed to the looming threat of supply disruptions in the region.

The impact of escalating tensions in the Middle East extended beyond the oil market, affecting other safe-haven investments.

Gold prices, in particular, witnessed a surge of more than 1 per cent, as dramatic clashes between Israeli and Hamas forces raised concerns of a broader Middle East conflict.

Investors sought refuge in assets like gold, reinforcing its status as a safe-haven investment.

The ongoing turmoil in the Middle East has raised the spectre of a potential new war in the region. Such a conflict could have far-reaching consequences, including an increase in oil prices and heightened demand for safe-haven assets like gold, U.S. Treasuries, the U.S. dollar, and the Japanese yen.

While early market movements following the weekend's attacks by Hamas terrorists on southern Israel suggest limited immediate threats to global oil supplies, the situation remains fluid and continues to be closely monitored.

The clashes have resulted in casualties on both sides, with Hamas terrorists storming the border on Sunday, leading to Israeli fatalities and hostage situations, while Israeli counter attacks have been swift and sharp focussed on eliminating Hamas leadership.

As the situation unfolds, investors and market analysts are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, as these geopolitical uncertainties continue to impact global oil prices and financial markets.

The ramifications of these events on energy supplies and financial stability remain central concerns for the international community.

