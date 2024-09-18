Cryogenic OGS Limited files DRHP for IPO: advocates sustainability in listing on a stock exchange

VMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 18: Cryogenic OGS Limited, a leading provider of advanced measurement and filtration solutions for the oil, gas, chemical, and allied fluid industries, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the BSE SME platform. The proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) will consist of up to 50,00,000 equity shares.

The objective of the IPO is to meet the company's working capital needs and general corporate purposes as Cryogenic scales up operations and expands market reach.

Financial Performance

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Cryogenic reported revenue of Rs2,425.41 Lakhs, EBITDA of Rs638.59 Lakhs, and PAT of Rs537.78 Lakhs.

Cryogenic OGS Limited

Cryogenic OGS Limited is a comprehensive solutions provider, offering end-to-end services in design, process engineering, manufacturing, and assembly. The company has already supplied critical products such as basket strainers, air eliminators, Truck and Wagon Loading Skids and more to over 250+ oil and gas terminal Automation Project throughout India, serving major industry players including IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL.

The company has obtained multiple registrations and certifications that strengthen business and enhance company's ability to secure orders from prestigious clients. The quality management system is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the manufacture and supply of various products, including Chemical Dosing Skids, Additive and Blue Dye Dosing Skids, Basket Strainers, Strainer-cum-Air Eliminators, Air Eliminators, Vapour Eliminators, Gas Metering Skids, Pressure Reduction Skids, Filtration Skids, Liquid Metering Skids, Prover Tanks, Additive Injection Panels, and Batch Blending Vessels. Additionally, manufacturing facility and processes are ISO 45001:2018 certified for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, and ISO 14001:2015 certified for adhering to standard Environmental Management Systems.

The Book Running lead manager for the Issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar to the issue.

