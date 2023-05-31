Crypto in a Bite: ETH supply gets Scarce, KAVA 13 Upgrades Mainnet, and Big Eyes Coin Unveils Gaming-Crypto Fusion

ATK

New Delhi [India], May 31: There are exciting times ahead that will bring the cryptocurrency industry new prospects and thrills! The KAVA 13 Mainnet Upgrade has caused a bullish tsunami to sweep over Kava (KAVA) this month. In the meantime, Ethereum (ETH) struggles with a bearish order block at USD 1880 and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) gets ready to wrap out its eagerly awaited presale. Read on for a special deal from the BIG family!

ETH's Exchange Supply Hits 5-Year Low As Traders Remain Bullish

Only 17.86 million ETH are currently held on crypto exchanges, which is a five-year low for the currency's availability. Since April 2018, there hasn't been such a notable fall. Surprisingly, just 14.85 per cent of the whole Ether supply is currently traded on centralized exchanges, a significant decline from the bull run of 2021. After the FTX crisis, the decline in ETH balances picked up speed. It started in September 2022. Additionally, wallet addresses holding more than 100 ETH have reached a six-month low.

The failure of FTX and the Shapella update were two important factors that caused the exchange supply to decline. After Shapella, the majority of validators just withdrew their staking payouts, contrary to what many had anticipated. The fact that traders are moving away from exchanges shows they are bullish and are hesitant to sell at the current price. Re-staking ETH is still the key factor causing the exchange supply to decrease, demonstrating Ethereum's long-term potential as its exciting journey continues.

KAVA 13 Mainnet Upgrade Promises Bullish Trend

Since May 8, the price of KAVA has been on an exciting ride, escaping a long-standing resistance zone and surging to a new yearly high of USD 1.55 in a single day, a spectacular 44 per cent increase. The joy, though, was fleeting because the price came under selling pressure, which led to a subsequent 23 per cent decline. Despite this pullback, KAVA still holds a position above the USD 1.10 breakthrough level, signaling the possibility of a bullish trend. This forecast is further supported by the RSI indicator, which shows readings above 50 and an upward trend, indicating that the bulls continue to dominate the market.

The recently increased price of KAVA is a result of the eagerly awaited "Kava 13" upgrade, which was released on May 17, 2023. This update completely transforms the Kava ecosystem by speeding up transactions, boosting platform security, and facilitating frictionless cosmos transfer between Kava protocols. Due to its ground-breaking characteristics, its price has increased by an astounding 40 per cent. An important cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, supports the upgrade and temporarily suspends deposits and withdrawals for network stability because of its significance. This highlights Binance's dedication to safe trading and maximizing the advantages of the upgrade. The Kava ecosystem is primed to prosper with stability returning, opening the way for expansion and innovation spurred by "Kava 13."

BIG: Where Gaming, Art, Profits And Cryptos Collide

BIG is a platform that offers both entertaining games and cute artistic experiences backed with cutting-edge technology. It allows users to explore a world where gaming, art, and cryptocurrencies coexist. With BIG, players may fully immerse themselves in a virtual world where they can enjoy play-to-earn (P2E) games, and earning BIG tokens. Players can have a truly profitable and enjoyable experience in the gaming environment that is enabled by blockchain technology and delivers transparency, fairness, and security.

Customers can play well-known games like blackjack, poker, and slots from the comfort of their homes on BIG's intriguing casino platform that is poised to be launched on the 29th of August.

That's not all, though. By utilizing blockchain technology, the platform generates confidence in the legality of these chance-based activities, allowing participants to grow their BIG holdings while having fun.

BIG has successfully reached Stage 15 and raised an amazing USD 45.05 million in its presale, which is an impressive accomplishment. Unexpectedly, the token is still available at the Stage 3 price of USD 0.00017, giving investors a unique opportunity to enter the market for a lower investment and maybe profit from future price growth as the project progresses. With the help of the BIG ecosystem, which combines cryptocurrencies, gaming, and the arts, gamers can follow their passions and even make money doing it, opening doors to unparalleled and fascinating possibilities.

Final Thought

A 5-year low in Ethereum exchange supply reflects traders' bullish outlook and the long-term potential of the cryptocurrency. The "Kava 13" update causes KAVA's price to soar, indicating a bullish trend backed by significant exchange Binance. BIG is a platform where gaming, the arts, and cryptocurrencies come together to provide customers with rewarding and pleasurable experiences. These developments demonstrate the Bitcoin market's dynamism and the intriguing opportunities it offers.

