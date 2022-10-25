Crypto Predictions Q1 2023: THORChain and Big Eyes Coin could explode

Certain cryptocurrencies could make a good buy in the early part of the coming year.

Crypto market predictors have devoted a large part of the past few weeks toward analyzing crypto assets with promising signs.

Thorchain is one of these assets, alongside , a new cryptocurrency with high-profit potential. We will consider these altcoins as they look set to reward crypto enthusiasts in the coming year.

THORChain (RUNE) Is Seamless, Cost-Effective And Swift

RUNE could pull your portfolio away from ruins. The cryptocurrency facilitates governance on the THORChain network and plays a vital role in ensuring the optimum security of the DeFi protocol. THORChain is a decentralized liquidity platform where you can swap crypto assets across different networks securely. It is seamless, cost-effective, and swift.

THORChain is an autonomous and decentralized platform that prioritizes user satisfaction. This has improved its popularity among many crypto enthusiasts.

Although THORChain's USD 100+ million Total Value Locked (TVL) isn't the highest compared to some other DeFi protocols, the crypto asset shows continuous growth. Crypto investors that purchased the project at its all-time low have enjoyed high margin profit over the past two years, and now maybe it is your turn to benefit from the cryptocurrency too.

Analysts believe its current price is low enough to yield profit soon, and we advise you to consider the project as part of your purchases for the coming year.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Has Reached Stage 6 Of Presale

The hype behind Big Eyes (BIG) has been massive. The new cryptocurrency could find its way into many portfolios in the coming months as the FOMO it has created among crypto enthusiasts has been great. Beyond the natural hype, celebrity endorsement, and marketing strategies, Big Eyes (BIG) has found its way to attracting top market players with its cute cat appeal.

The cat-themed meme coin has raised about USD 8.4 million at presale, and it's looking to hit its presale target before moving into the proposed final stages of the presale. This indicates that the 160 billion token supply out of the total 200 billion maximum token supply available at presale could sell out soon. This high adoption shows the level of optimism surrounding the project.

The new crypto project aims to influence lives positively in all spheres. It helps users derive maximum profits from DeFi while offering support to global ecology protection through charity intervention to ensure optimum ocean safety. Big Eyes (BIG) is a community token, and like every other community token, experts believe it will be highly rewarding and sustainable.

The crypto asset integrates NFTs into its ecosystem, providing members NFTs membership, which gives access to NFT Events, and exclusive content and allows them to hold Big Eyes NFTs collections and earn from NFT sales.

Big Eyes (BIG) will launch on top DEXs and CEXs soon, and it is expected to have an excellent run upon launching. This makes a potentially great buy ahead of 2023, especially during Q1.

