Crypto Tokens like Polygon and Big Eyes Coin continue to thrive despite market crises

It's been over a month since the FTX collapse, and many still need to figure out the kind of effects that the crypto exchange's crash will cause on the ecosystem. One thing that has been confirmed is the constant price decrease that might continue. However, market participants are still considering whether cryptocurrencies will continue to thrive in such market conditions.

Onlookers believe that the market is going down to zero, but experts believe these occurrences will not impede cryptocurrency innovations. Polygon technology is one of the blockchain systems representing the landscape remarkably well despite market conditions. Last week, news of the Starbucks odyssey rocked the ecosystem, and there is more news of innovations on the blockchain network daily.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is another cryptocurrency project that launched its presale and gathered $1 million from its first week. Despite market sentiments, the meme coin has raised over $11 million in the past week. Investors believe that Big Eyes coin is here to bring money into DeFi and help them make massive gains.

Polygon Technology (MATIC)Polygon (MATIC) is a top-performance layer two scaling solution built to support the Ethereum network in terms of scalability. It is the best-performing scaling solution of the Ethereum blockchain and helps reduce scalability setbacks on the platform. Polygon offers the best blockchains to build on, and it has been able to help dApps scale successfully on its network. The layer two solution was created to reduce the congestion on the Ethereum blockchain, as it is the blockchain system with the highest on-chain activity.

Polygon(MATIC) is famous for its numerous innovations. The network has established collaborations with top-performing companies and brands. It added Starbucks and the graph network to the mix in recent events. The newest innovation was announced earlier in December.

The network announced that Joining The Graph Network will make it possible for Polygon developers to locate the data they require to boost the effectiveness of their dApps. The polygon network also added that the new addition would benefit the operators of polygon nodes, as they can be a part of helping the network's dApps and act as indexers for polygon. With this, they can also earn more rewards on the platform.

Big Eyes Coin - The Cat-Based Meme CoinBig Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin on presale and the newest opportunity to make massive gains in the crypto landscape. Meme coins are famous for their massive profit potential since the tokens are often sold at relatively low prices.

Additionally, the meme coin offers new liquidity, unlike old coins in the meta. Big Eyes Coin looks to help users make massive profits and also bring more people into the landscape. Building on the Ethereum blockchain, big eyes also intends to leverage the network's DeFi provisions in offering DeFi solutions to its community.

Big Eyes Coin is a cat-themed project with the potential to change the narrative for meme coins. It offers new and exciting ideas that most investors have come to accept fully, and the early ones have made the right choice of buying the tokens on presale. With over $11 million sold on presale, Big Eyes Coin are the next big meme coin in the crypto landscape.

Use this promo code for extra BIG tokens: Ocean580

For more information, check out the links below.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor