CS Academy, Coimbatore Ranked Among India's Best Schools by Education Today

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10: CS Academy is proud to announce its remarkable achievement in the India School Merit Awards 2024, conducted by Education Today. The school has been ranked:

* 1 in Coimbatore

* 2 in Tamil Nadu

* 20 in India

This recognition in the Top 20 International Schools (CAIE/IB category) highlights the institution's dedication to academic excellence, holistic education, and innovative practices.

The awards ceremony took place on December, 2024, at The Taj Bangalore Airport, where Sony Thomas, Head of School - CS Academy International, proudly received the award on behalf of the school.

This year's rankings were based on a rigorous evaluation of over 400 schools, shortlisted from 1,760 survey forms, across 15 key parameters, including:

* Academic Reputation

* Teachers Advancement and Well-being

* Co-curricular Education

* Sports Development

* Digital Learning Integration

* Parental Engagement

* Holistic and Future-Proof Education

A Shared Success

This milestone reflects the unwavering commitment of CS Academy's teachers, students, and parents.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition at a national level. It is a testament to our community's collective efforts and commitment to excellence," said Mr. Sony Thomas, Head of School - CS Academy International.

As a pioneer in holistic and future-ready education, CS Academy continues to empower students to achieve their full potential in an ever-changing world.

CS Academy is a leading educational institution offering world-class international curricula (CAIE). With a focus on academic excellence, holistic development, and innovative pedagogy, the school prepares students to thrive as global citizens.

