CS Howlers Triumph in Furtados Band-it National Competition, Clinch First Place

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19: CS Howlers, the band from CS Academy, Coimbatore, has achieved remarkable success by winning the prestigious Furtados BAND-It Competition, India's largest and most prominent band contest. Representing Tamil Nadu in the national finals, the band emerged victorious, securing the coveted first-place position.

The journey to the top was no easy feat. CS Howlers first triumphed in the regional finale held in Chennai, earning their place at the national finals in Mumbai, competing with a starting field of over 100 bands across India. Up against India's top school bands from Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, the CS Howlers showcased exceptional musical talent, teamwork, and energy, leaving the judges and audience in awe with their dynamic performance and finesse.

"We are incredibly proud of this achievement and grateful to everyone who supported us along the way," said Joel Abraham, the band's mentor and coach. "This win is the result of months of practice, collaboration, and passion for music. Representing Tamil Nadu on the national stage and winning the competition will hopefully inspire other young musicians."

The Furtados BAND-It Competition serves as a prestigious platform for nurturing young musical talent across India. In addition to their victory, CS Howlers have received recognition from several prominent figures in the music industry, including legendary Tamil cinema composers Harris Jayaraj and Thaman, percussionist Drums Sivamani, as well as numerous influencers, musicians, and celebrities who champion young talent.

The band expressed heartfelt gratitude to the school management, parents, and teachers for their unwavering support throughout their journey. "Their encouragement and belief in our vision made all this possible," said Joel Abraham.

As they celebrate this milestone, CS Howlers is looking forward to continuing their musical journey, performing across the nation, and inspiring fans with their creativity and passion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor