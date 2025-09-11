CS Sumit Ghai Honoured with Young Entrepreneur Award 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 11: A proud moment for our Founder and the entire LGA team. We are delighted to share that CS Sumit Ghai, Founder & Managing Partner at Lal Ghai & Associates, has been honoured with the Young Entrepreneur Award 2025.

Recognised in the category Best Company Secretaries Firm by Jan Hetaishi & U Turn Times, this award was presented on 12th August 2025 at Nirvana Luxury Hotel, Ludhiana. It reflects our continuous pursuit of excellence in corporate law, compliance, and startup advisory.

A heartfelt thank you to our clients, partners, and team members your trust and support make milestones like this possible.

A Recognition of Teamwork and Client Trust

Speaking on the honour, CS Sumit Ghai expressed heartfelt gratitude:

"This award is not just my achievement but belongs to our entire team at Lal Ghai & Associates and to every client and partner who trusted us. We are committed to driving excellence in corporate law, compliance, and startup advisory, and this recognition motivates us to work even harder."

The firm believes that strong compliance and governance are the pillars of long-term business success. By offering end-to-end solutions in SME IPO, trademark registration, compliance, and startup advisory, LGA continues to empower businesses in Punjab and across India.

Driving Growth for Businesses in Punjab and Beyond

From enabling startups to take their first legal steps to assisting established companies in accessing capital markets, Lal Ghai & Associates Ludhiana has become a growth enabler for entrepreneurs. The firm's personalized approach, backed by deep expertise, has positioned it as one of the most reliable Company Secretaries Firms in North India.

This award marks yet another milestone in the journey of Lal Ghai & Associates and reaffirms its commitment to delivering excellence, integrity, and innovation in every service.

