CSCs Catalyzing New India’s Techade: Transforming Governance & Digital Economy

New Delhi (India), July 27: On 26th July, CSC SPV celebrated its 15th establishment day with the subject- Transforming Governance & Digital Economy. The program was held in New Delhi in the August presence of Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, Shri Gautam Chakraborty, CEO, GAIL India, Shri K Vinod, General Manager – HPCL and Ms. Richa Mukherjee, Director – PayU India.

During the programme, Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma said, “CSCs have played a significant role in promoting rural enterprise and Digital Inclusion, mainly for rural citizens. To fulfil the last mile gap, the role of CSCs will be very significant. CSC is the most important part of Government schemes. The vast network of CSC centres in India has worked excellently in various schemes like Digital Literacy, Tele-Medicine, Insurance, Tele-law, and Skill development. Common Service Centre has to play a significant role in Digital India initiatives of the government.” Recalling the contribution of the soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Day today, he said that while working like Indian soldiers, the entrepreneurs of CSCs have done a remarkable job in the field of education, health and connectivity, removing the basic challenges of the country. He said that since the year 2014, the number of CSCs has increased from 84,000 to about 5.5 lakhs. Hon’ble Secretary also appreciated the contribution of CSC women entrepreneurs.

Some important agreements were signed during the program. An agreement was signed with Power Conversion Technologies (PCTI) for Military Heritage Tourism. Under this, tourism services will be provided through CSCs to important places related to military achievements. MoU was signed between CSC and PayU for financial literacy. Under this, rural women will be trained in digital and financial literacy. Another agreement was signed between CSC and GAIL. Under this, GAIL’s gas services will be available to rural citizens.

Lt General (Retd) SP Goswami said, “CSC rural entrepreneurs have the ability to revolutionize India by empowering rural citizens and providing opportunities to access various government and other services. They are forwarding the government’s agenda in serving the underserved, especially those living in rural India.”

Welcoming the guests, Shri Sanjay Rakesh, Managing Director, CSC SPV, said, “With CSC, there is no need to visit cities to avail government facilities. CSC centers are providing their services at doorsteps in remote areas of the country. We have added a ‘Your Trusted Neighborhood Kiosk’ tag to our identity with an aim to strengthen the trust of CSC among the people. We are continuously increasing the capacity building of VLEs and District Managers.” He said we are also trying to improve our IT system to provide more information to VLEs. “CSC has done a lot in the last 9 years. But still, there is a lot of potential hidden within us from which we can achieve many development goals.”

During the program, Ms. Richa Mukherjee, Director-PayU India and other senior officials were also present.

During the program, the following new launches took place:

• CSC RPTO- Drone Training Centre at Karnal, Haryana (Remotely)

• CSC Bal Swasthya

• Launch of HPCL New Connection

• Launch of CSC Talent Academy Chandigarh for IELTS & PTE

• Soft launch of Military War Tourism

• CSC Olympiad Services

Top performing VLEs under Banking, Skill Development, Aadhar Services, eStore were felicitated.

