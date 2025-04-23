CSK Players Meet "Let's READ" beneficiaries with FedEx Cares
By ANI | Updated: April 23, 2025 17:47 IST2025-04-23T17:43:38+5:302025-04-23T17:47:08+5:30
New Delhi [India], April 23: FedEx: Federal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.
Les's READ: United Way Mumbai's Let's READ programme promotes reading among children from marginalized communities by improving access to age-appropriate, culturally relevant books in local languages. Aligned with India's National Education Policy (2020), the initiative fosters cognitive development, imagination, and communication skills through joyful reading.
Key interventions include:
* Setting up mini libraries with 130 curated books
* Distributing individual book sets to children
* Organizing engaging reading sessions
* Training educators to make reading a fun, inclusive experience
