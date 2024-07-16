CSMIA Mumbai notches 7 per cent passenger traffic growth in Q1 2024-2025

Mumbai, July 16 Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) recorded an impressive 7 per cent growth in passenger traffic in the first quarter of FY 2024-2025, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

During the quarter, it notched over 13.4 million passengers travelling through the CSMIA, comprising 3.7 million international flyers and 9.7 million domestic travellers.

The quarter started with a strong start of 4.3 million passengers in April, rising to 4.7 million in May, and in June, the CSMIA handled 4.39 million, said the official.

During this period, the CSMIA saw a total of 59,775 domestic flights and 21,519 international services, marking a surge of 4 per cent compared to Q1 in FY 2023-2024.

The vacation season’s May 2024 emerged as the busiest month with 4.7 million total passengers travelling and on May 18, recorded the highest single-day traffic of 163,166 passengers.

Overall, compared with Q1 FY 2023-2024, the CSMIA this year witnessed more than 7 per cent growth in passenger traffic.

New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad emerged as the top three domestic destinations for CSMIA with over 6.9 million passengers travelling from here, while Dubai, Singapore, and London retained their grip as the top three international destinations with 0.61 million passengers travelling from here.

The top three domestic sectors recorded more than 3.4 million passengers and the top five international destinations notched over 1.5 million flyers.

IndiGo, Air India and Vistara were the top airlines with the highest market share both in the domestic and international sectors. Commanding over 50 per cent of the market share among the leading domestic airlines, IndiGo handled 4.99 million passengers in the last quarter, the CSMIA said. The Middle East, Asia-Pacific and European regions saw the maximum to/fro traffic at the CSMIA, with the Middle Eastern region recording 49 per cent of the passenger traffic share in April and 47 per cent in May-June.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor