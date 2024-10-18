CSRBOX Announces the Doing Good for Bharat Awards, Dedicated to Changemakers Shaping India's Future

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 18: Previously known as the India CSR Impact Awards, the Doing Good for Bharat Awards 2024, represented a visionary effort aimed at honouring outstanding contributions in the realms of community, climate, and conservation. It recognised the impact professionals, businesses, organisations, and government entities actively promoting social and environmental development, fostering transformative impacts all across Bharat (India).

The award ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Padma Shri Savji Dholakia, Founder and Chairman, Hare Krishna Exports & Dholakia Foundation; Hon'ble Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Health Minister, Government of Karnataka and Shri (Dr) Raj Bhushan Choudhary Ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of State-Jal Shakti, Government of India.

Presented by CSRBOX, the objective of these awards is to acknowledge and promote outstanding contributions made by various entities towards the betterment of society and the environment. It also aims to encourage innovative solutions that effectively address environmental and social issues, emphasising thorough research and replicability to ensure these solutions can be widely adopted.

The award categories are spread across three key areas including organisations/corporates, policymakers and civil servants, and civil society organisations and think tanks, alongside academia to cover a wide range of social impact portfolios.

With Grant Thornton LLP, Sattva Consulting, Indian School of Development Management, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research and IORA Ecological Solutions as the Primary Screening Partners, the Doing Good for Bharat Awards, ensured fair and thorough evaluation of all applications, ensuring that only the most impactful and innovative initiatives were recognized for their meaningful contributions to society and the environment. This rigorous screening process helped maintain transparency and integrity, highlighting projects that truly embody the spirit of positive change across India.

Here is the detailed list of all the award categories and winners:

In addition, Padma Shri Savji Dholakia Ji was honoured with the 'Doing Good for Better Bharat Award' for his outstanding contributions to improving lives and protecting the environment. His relentless commitment to societal progress and sustainability has set a remarkable example for future generations.

The Doing Good for Bharat Awards 2024 is more than just a recognition - it's a celebration of the people and ideas making a real difference in communities across India. By honouring those who are driving positive change for society and the environment, these awards inspire all of us to think bigger and act bolder. Moving forward, they remind us that together, everyone can create a more just, sustainable, and hopeful future for a Better Bharat.

The India CSR & ESG Summit is Asia's largest CSR and Sustainability Forum built to connect and celebrate organisations, businesses, individuals, government officials and community leaders, who show exceptional dedication and impact towards a common goal of social and environmental development.

For more information on The India CSR & ESG Summit 2024, please visit www.indiacsrsummit.in.

For more information on Doing Good for Bharat Awards, please visit indiacsrsummit.in/about_awards.

