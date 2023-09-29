CTAI Foundation Announces Construction Technology Day 2023

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: The CTAI Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming construction by the use of technology, is pleased to announce Construction Technology Day 2023.

Construction Technology Day (CTD) is an annual event that brings together industry & academia leaders passionate about leveraging technology to enhance efficiency, collaboration, & predictability in construction.

Key Event Highlights for Construction Technology Day 2023:

* Date: 5th Oct 2023

* Location: VMCC, IIT Bombay

* Keynote Session by Mr. Jim Lynch (Senior VP & General Manager, Autodesk Construction Solutions) will deliver the keynote session on Transforming Construction through Technology.

* Panel Discussions: CTD will feature engaging panel discussions that bring together industry experts to explore the latest trends and challenges in construction technology. These sessions will provide a platform for open dialogues and knowledge sharing.

* Technology demonstrations and exhibitions: We have a dedicated space for technology showcases, where one can interact with solution providers and witness innovations.

* Participation from Premier academia and construction industry stakeholders: we have an exciting list of confirmed speakers & attendees with representation from L&T, Shapoorji, Brigade REAP, JLL, Autodesk, Mace Ireland, Godrej, CCTech, Tata Projects, DPR, IIT-B, IIT-M, NICMAR, Stanford University Bentley, Visi Lean, SoftTech, Zacua Ventures, Gleeds, KPMG, URCC Tactive, LivSyt, ColabTools, ConstructN, vConstruct

At Construction Technology Day 2023, the CTAI Foundation will also be announcing its VDC Professional Program in association with Stanford Center for Professional Development and inauguration of Virtual Research Center.

The VDC Professional Program is a 8-month long online program with in-person workshops that will provide participants with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in leveraging Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) for successful project delivery.

The Virtual Research Center will be a platform through which researchers and industry partners can collaborate on developing new construction technology solutions.

Registration for Construction Technology Day 2023 is open to all who are interested in construction technology, including AEC professionals, academics, researchers, and students.

https://ctai.in/construction-technology-day-2023/

"Construction Technology Day 2023 is a unique opportunity to experience how technology is transforming the construction industry as we know it. One gets to interact with the thought leaders from India and Abroad who are changing the landscape of construction through construction technology solutions, services, and education. The day is structured based on distinct themes in construction like costing, planning and high-quality construction through which we get to see how technology is being leveraged to increase efficiency and enable predictable outcomes." said Saurabh Tiwari, Co-founder at the CTAI Foundation.

About the CTAI Foundation

CTAI Foundation is a non-profit organization that is run by people across industry and academia who are committed to the vision of transforming the way we build by using technology. Know more about CTAI foundation by visiting https://ctai.in/.

