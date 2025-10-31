Cube Highways Trust Declares Strong H1 FY26 Results; Announces DPU of Rs. 3.60 per Unit for Q2

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 31: Cube Highways Trust ("Cube InvIT") [NSE/BSE: CUBEINVIT/543899], managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (the "Investment Manager"), today announced its results for the half year ended September 30, 2025. The Trust has reported strong performance, with total distribution of Rs. 484 crores for the quarter, comprising of Rs. 2.72 per unit as interest, Rs. 0.54 per unit as dividend, 0Rs. 0.32 per unit as return of capital and Rs. 0.02 per unit as treasury income. The Board of Directors of the Investment Manager has approved a Distribution Per Unit (DPU) of Rs. 3.60 for the quarter in its meeting held today. The total FY26 H1 distribution amounts to Rs. 820 crores, with a cumulative DPU of Rs. 6.10.

Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO of Cube InvIT, stated: "We are pleased to report another strong performance in the first half of FY2026, on the back of sustained momentum across our key toll assets, full receipt of all due annuities and successful integration of recently acquired assets. Revenue from operations stood at Rs. 19,959 Mn, up 23.85% year-on-year, with total consolidated income at Rs. 20,652 Mn. Traffic trends remained stable to positive across most corridors, driving Q2 toll revenue growth of 9.8% YoY and traffic growth of 7.2% YoY.

EBITDA improved to Rs. 15,116 Mn, up 29.83% YoY, driven by continued operational optimisation, efficiency gains, and strong cost discipline. Liquidity remained robust with Net Debt at Rs. 173 Bn, maintaining a Net Debt/EV ratio of 47.37%, which further provides significant headroom to continue evaluating value-accretive opportunities as and when they arise. Total Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs. 365 Bn.

As we move into the second half of FY2026, we remain confident in our ability to sustain this momentum. Our priorities are clear - executing our strategy with discipline, driving operational excellence, and delivering long-term value for our Unitholders".

Cube InvIT continues to maintain AAA/Stable credit ratings from CRISIL, India Ratings, and ICRA.

The record date for the distribution is November 4, 2025, and the distribution payout will be made on or before November 12, 2025.

Cube Highways Trust ("Cube InvIT") is an irrevocable Trust set up under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882 and registered with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as an Infrastructure Investment Trust. It is backed by a diversified investor base, including I Squared Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, and Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company.

Cube Highways Trust is engaged in implementing the public-private partnership ("PPP") model in the country's highways sector to operate and manage highway projects in association with the central and state governments.

