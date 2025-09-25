Cubera Cube Launches in India: Ushering a New Era of Audience Discovery and Creative Campaigning

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25: Cubera Tech India Pvt. Ltd., a global innovator in ad-tech intelligence, today announced the India introduction of its groundbreaking product Cubera Cube a real-time audience discovery and campaign ideation platform powered by conversational AI (artificial intelligence). Designed for speed, creativity, and collaboration, Cube is now available to Indian marketers, brands, and agencies eager to create more agile, data-driven campaigns with zero setup time and at the lowest cost in the market.

Built on a proprietary Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Large Language Model engineered specifically for AdTech and built to last along with a powerful suite of Generative AI models and real-time data feeds, Cube brings cultural intelligence, location signals, retail trends, and sentiment analysis into one streamlined workspace. Users can upload any campaign brief and chat their way to strategy, audience segments, creative directions, and actionable insights. During its pre-launch beta phase in India, Cube delivered transformative outcomes for early adopters. Marketers reported campaign optimizations 40% faster than traditional workflows, along with a 35% reduction in brand-safety incidents, thanks to Cube's sentiment-aware planning capabilities. Brands that leveraged retail signal triggers saw a 14% lift in in-store visits within just 48 hours of activation. Additionally, campaigns aligned with cultural sentiment and real-time audience insights recorded notable improvements in ROAS, underscoring Cube's ability to translate intelligence into tangible performance gains.

"In today's always-on, hyper-fragmented marketing environment, brands need more than just data they need intelligence that's fast, contextual, and deeply actionable," said Dr. Samartha Nagabhushanam, Co-Founder of Cubera. "We built Cube to act like a tireless team of planners, analysts, and creatives available on tap so that any brand, from emerging challenger to enterprise agency, adapt quickly to shifting local trends and consumer behavior. Marketers shouldn't have to choose between speed and insight, or between performance and creativity," he added. "Cube brings these together in a seamless conversational interface, letting you discover who to target and what to say faster than ever before."

Vamsikrishna Sankarayogi, CTO Cubera added, "Every audience segment, every creative suggestion, and every signal-based insight is explainable, auditable, and grounded in data. This is AI that marketers can trust not just because it performs, but because it shows its work. In an era where guesswork is costly, Cube replaces intuition with intelligence, and opacity with observability."

Marketers, agencies, and brand teams across India can now experience the power of Cube firsthand. Getting started is simple users can upload a campaign brief in any format, and begin collaborating with Cube's AI agents instantly. No setup, no training, and no payment required. With flexible plans and a free tier available from day one, Cube is built to support everyone from independent creatives to large marketing teams.

