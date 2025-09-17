Cue Sports Premier League Returns with a Power-Packed Second Edition

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17: The Cue Sports Premier League (CSPL) is back for its highly anticipated second edition, promising a grander, more competitive, and internationally studded event. Organized by the prestigious Bowring Institute, the league will be hosted at the state-of-the-art South Pavilion Snooker Arena in Bengaluru. The second edition of CSPL will commence from 2nd of October to 8th October 2025.

Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition, CSPL 2 aims to raise the bar with a stellar lineup of players, a unique format, and exciting new features. The tournament will showcase a mix of international legends, Indian champions, and emerging talent, all competing for the coveted CSPL title.

An Elite Roster of Talent

The second edition features an impressive assembly of cue sports icons. Leading the pack is Padma Bhushan awardee and 27-time World Billiards Champion, Pankaj Advani, joined by Arjuna Awardees such as Aditya Mehta and Sourav Kothari.

This season marks the introduction of international players, adding a new dimension of competition and excitement. Globally recognized cueists including Stephen Lee, James Wattana, Rory McLeod, Mohammed Shehab, Harvey Chandler, and KritsanutLertsattayathorn will make their debut in CSPL, bringing world-class skills to the table.

Sponsors and Partners

The Embassy Group returns as the Title Sponsor for CSPL and Snooker Alley joins as a Co-Sponsor, reflecting the growing commercial interest in cue sports.

Voices from the Leadership

Pankaj Advani, on the vision behind CSPL, said "CSPL is more than a league, it's a platform for the best players across tiers to compete, collaborate, and elevate the sport. With international stars joining this year, it's a big leap forward for cue sports in India."

Raghavindra Y R, Chairman - Billiards and Snooker, Bowring Institute, said "success with the inaugural edition of CSPL, which brought together talent, passion, and a spirit of true sportsmanship from the snooker fraternity. The overwhelming response encouraged us to dream bigger, and today, we are proud to launch the Second Edition of The Cue Sports Premier League. The Cue Sports Premier League stands apart as India's only league that unites four tiers of cue sports excellence - International champions, National icons, State-level competitors, and Club talents. CSPL bridges the gap between club-level players and international champions. It's a celebration of skill, mentorship, and sportsmanship. The second edition will be a milestone event for cue sports in the country."

Rajesh Bajaj, Director Embassy Group, said" it's an honor to be associated with a league of this magnitude that promotes Cue Sports in India".`

League Format and Match Structure

CSPL 2.0 will feature eight teams:

* Lightning Legion

* Cyclone Crusaders

* Summer Tuskers

* Hurricane Hawks

* Thunderstorm Titans

* Tornado Tigers

* Whirlwind Warriors

* Bazooka Blizzard's

Players Composition Per Team

Each team was formed through a player auction held in Bengaluru. Each team comprises 9 players. A total of 72 players across 8 teams.

* 3 MARQUEE PLAYERS -This includes One INTERNATIONAL PLAYER AND 2 NATIONAL PLAYERS

* 2 STATE LEVEL PLAYERS

* 4 CLUB LEVEL PLAYERS

The League Format :

* Eight teams will participate in the league stage.

* Each team will play against every other team once.

* Matches will be conducted in a round-robin format.

* Matches will be played in a 9-frame format.

The top four teams in the points table at the end of the league stage will qualify for the knockout stage.

Knockout Stage:

The knockout stage will consist of two Qualifier matches, one Eliminator, and the Final.

The first Qualifier will be played between the top two teams from the league stage, with the winner advancing directly to the Final.

The Eliminator will be played between the third and fourth-ranked teams from the league stage. The losing team will be eliminated from the tournament.

The second Qualifier will be played between the losing team of the first Qualifier and the winner of the Eliminator. The winner of this match will progress to the Final.

The Final will be played on Wednesday, October 8 between the winners of the first Qualifier and the second Qualifier to determine the champion of Cue Sports Premier League 2025.

World-Class Venue and Broadcast

The tournament is held at the South Pavilion Snooker Arena at Bowring Institute, widely regarded as one of the best snooker venues in India. The arena features:

* 7 World Championship tables (Star XingPai) tables

* Seating for 140+ spectators

* Live broadcast capabilities via the Club Liv app

* Matches played on World Championship Star Xingpai and Rasson tables

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor