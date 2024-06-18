Cultivating Inner Peace and Enlightenment Through Everyday Spiritual Engagement

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 18: Commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Dr. Stya Paul Memorial Lecture, the Apeejay Stya and Svran Group hosted a significant gathering at the auditorium of Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park. This year's theme, Spiritualizing Life: Swami Vivekananda's Practical Vedanta, brought together distinguished leaders and thinkers to delve into integrating spirituality into daily life.

The event, attended by a spectrum of dignitaries including educational leaders, industry stalwarts, bureaucrats, diplomats and officials from industry chambers underscored the relevance of spiritual values in fostering a more compassionate and understanding global community.

The keynote address, delivered by Swami Sarvapriyananda, Minister and Spiritual Leader from the Vedanta Society of New York, emphasized the practical application of spiritual principles in everyday actions. "True spirituality involves transforming every action into a spiritually enriching experience, making our mundane interactions as spiritually profound as meditation," he explained.

"By embedding spiritual awareness into our daily routines, we elevate not just ourselves but also our communities, creating a ripple effect of mindfulness and compassion in society. Spirituality must not be confined to the solitude of retreats; it must engage with the hustle of daily life, bringing peace and clarity to our actions," Swami Ji shared.

Guest of Honour Swami Shantatmananda, Head of the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Institute of Values, Gurugram, reflected on the impact of such teachings on modern education systems. He lauded the Apeejay Stya and Svran Group for incorporating these values into their educational framework, significantly shaping the character and ethical perspective of young learners.

Sushma Paul Berlia, Chairman, Apeejay Stya and Svran Group provided deep personal insights into the legacy of her father, Dr. Stya Paul. "My father's vision was to embed the core values of integrity, service, and spiritual growth into every aspect of our educational and business practices, ensuring that our pursuits are not just successful but also socially responsible and ethically sound," she stated.

"He taught us that true leadership springs not from authority or power, but from humility, compassion, and a desire to serve others. This lecture series is a tribute to his visionary ideals, which continue to inspire us to innovate and lead with responsibility," Berlia said.

Berlia also emphasised the importance of sustaining this legacy of transformative education and leadership. "Let us strive to continue this journey of spiritual and moral education, ensuring that our future leaders are equipped not only with professional skills but also with a deep moral and spiritual understanding that guides their decisions," she said. Mrs. Berlia reflected that in whatever way we seek, we also are in pursuit of happiness. True happiness is not a by-product of our achievements alone but is linked to our highest purpose.

This annual memorial lecture stands not just as a tribute to Dr. Stya Paul's enduring legacy but also as a catalyst for ongoing discussions about the role of spirituality in leadership and modern societal challenges, inspiring attendees to lead lives enriched with purpose, integrity, and service. Aditya Paul Berlia & Dr. Neha Berlia graced the occasion, who along with their brother Nishant Berlia, co-lead the group with their mother Sushma Paul Berlia.

Apeejay Stya and Svran Group is one of India's most respected business conglomerates and comprises diverse businesses with global footprints. The diversified Group's business leadership is amply reflected in such sectors as pharmaceutical, chemicals, plastics, real estate development, and strategic investments, among others. Apeejay Education runs 26 educational institutions across the country including the NAAC-accredited and UGC recognised Apeejay Stya University.

