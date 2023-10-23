Culture & Holistic Healthcare Unites as Manipal Hospitals Celebrate the 1st Saarbojanin Sharodiya Durgotsab

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23: In an unprecedented display of compassion and commitment to patient care, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road celebrates the arrival of GoddessDurga Maa during Saarbojanin Sharodiya Durgotsab for patients primarily hailing from West Bengal who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Recognizing the importance of health and tradition at the same time, the hospital's administration, employees, and medical staff unite to ensure that they do not miss out on this auspicious and culturally significant occasion, while also prioritizing their health and well-being. This is the first time Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road has hosted the Durga Puja celebration to create a sense of cultural and emotional connection among patients, so the patients never feel detached from the festive spirit. The Durgotsab will be celebrated for five days, honoring the rich traditions of West Bengal.

While greeting patients from the Manipal Hospital group on the joyous event of Durga Puja, Dr. Ajit Kumar Roy, Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road mentions, "Patients shouldn't have to miss the festivities of Durga Puja when they need our care the most. My patients convey their gratefulness for this arrangement as they are away from their hometown. Shubho Biyoja."

Dr. Somnath Mitra, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road also wishes his patients and says, "We stand together with our patients, and their well-being goes beyond just medical treatment. I wish everyone a very happy Durga Puja and a year full of happiness and health."

All the Bengali associations across the neighbourhood joined hands for the celebration and ensured that they were also a part of it motivating the patients and wishing their speedy recovery.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor