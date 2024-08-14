Culture OS Amplifies U.S. Market Momentum with Esteemed Advisors as Remo's AI Revolution Gains Ground

SMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: Culture OS, a U.S.-based HR-Tech startup that launched Remo earlier this year, is thrilled to announce the onboarding of five distinguished advisors as part of its ongoing mission to revolutionize workplace experiences. The advisorsEd Cohen, Tony Buffum, Ashish Ahuja, Aparna Warade, and Horst Gallobring unparalleled expertise in HR, organizational development, and technology, significantly bolstering Culture OS's capabilities.

This announcement builds on the momentum generated by the introduction of Remo to the U.S. market, early this year. As an advanced AI agent, Remo uniquely enhances employee engagement by facilitating human-like, personalized conversations that capture the true sentiments of employees through natural and effortless dialogue. It effectively tackles common obstacles such as inherent biases, time constraints, and the significant costs and resources often required for one-on-one employee sessions. By seamlessly integrating into regular workflows, Remo offers organizations a fresh approach to understanding and optimizing workplace dynamics. It helps uncover and address underlying cultural nuances that are often missed in traditional engagement methods, ensuring that even periodic interactions yield meaningful insights. This approach allows organizations to maintain a continuous pulse on their workforce, adapting to changes in sentiment and culture with greater agility.

Mohit Tripathi, Co-founder of Culture OS, shared his excitement: "AI-powered voice interactions significantly outperform traditional surveys in response rates. The addition of these esteemed advisors represents a pivotal moment for Culture OS. Their insights and experience will be crucial as we continue to co-develop and innovate our voice agent, driving advancements within the HR-Tech space."

Remo is purposefully engineered to drive meaningful engagement by interpreting employee sentiments through personalised, human-like empathetic conversations. Unlike traditional tools, Remo excels in creating a continuous feedback loop, ensuring employees feel genuinely heard and valued. It plays a critical role in facilitating career development discussions, conducting appraisals, and managing sensitive issues such as harassment and workplace accommodations. By prioritizing the quality of these interactions, Remo empowers organizations to cultivate a supportive, inclusive environment that fosters a more connected and motivated workforce.

"Remo is a transformative solution for organizations, offering deep empathy that allows it to understand employee sentiments with human-like fluidity. Its AI-driven capabilities ensure consistency across employee feedback, creating a reliable and seamless experience. We're eager to collaborate with companies that align with our vision of workplace innovation," added Nilanjan Maiti, Co-founder of Culture OS.

Experience Remo firsthand: Try Remo here.

Culture OS is a pioneering HR-Tech startup focused on leveraging AI to automate one-on-one interactions between HR and employees, boosting employee engagement. Founded by Mohit Tripathi and Nilanjan Maiti, the company is committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to foster thriving, high-performance environments.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor