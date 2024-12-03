Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited Successfully Listed on BSE with Ambitious Player in AlcoBev Industry

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited (BSE: 512361), (formerly known as Cupid Trades & Finance Limited), on occasion of successful listing of its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with the open market price of Rs. 24.45 under the Scrip ID "CUPIDALBV", as per BSE Order dated November 28, 2024, which is a very significant milestone in the Company's journey.

With 'SPIRIT' to Create Wealth as Passion, Focus on Sustainable Growth, Brand Development, Expanding Product Reach Across National & International Markets, well-articulated Business model, Offering the Best Quality AlcoBev Products, Produced in house with World Class Equipments, to Up-lift the "SPIRIT" of Cupid alcobev Consumers with Blended Spirits of Consistency, Continuity and Commitment."

Promoters:

Erramilli Venkatachalam Prasad, Promoter, Chairman cum Managing Director brings decades of experience in management and operations in the brewing and distillery sectors. His leadership is set to drive the Company's vision of becoming an industry leader.

Dr. Lily Bhagvandas Rodrigues, Promoter Director, she being a professional practicing doctor, physician & Diabetologist brings a wealth of expertise in clinical research activities, complementing the strategic focus of the Company.

Erramilli Rishab, Promoter Director, brings a fresh perspective to the team with his strong academic background in engineering and a passion for innovation and excellence. His addition further strengthens the leadership's commitment to driving the Company's success.

Leadership Team:

Samavedam Venkata Rajeswara Rao, Director is a highly skilled professional with extensive expertise in capital structuring and financial planning, setting up new units, and securing external commercial ratings.

Parag Mitra, Director brings invaluable insights from his 30 years of extensive experience in Brewery Industry.

Company is poised to be a prominent player in the global Brewery and Distillery industry, with a strong presence in India, UAE, and Uzbekistan. The Company is now focusing on expanding its footprint national and international markets, through various possible channels such as partnering with manufacturers, including setting up its own units, spread across PAN India and abroad.

In the process, the Company at Brau Beviale, which is one of the leading trade fairs for the Global Beverage Industry held at Nuremberg, Germany has entered memorandum of understanding for production of "Halal" certified non-alcoholic beer at its upcoming manufacturing unit at RAK-UAE. The agreement secures the exclusivity of supply of equipment and technology with Steinecker GmbH, Germany.

