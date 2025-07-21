Cupid Limited CMD, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Featured in Avendus Wealth - Hurun India U30 List 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: Cupid Limited, (BSE - 530843, NSE - CUPID), is delighted to announce that its Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, has been named to the Avendus Wealth - Hurun India U30 List 2025. This prestigious accolade recognizes India's most dynamic young leaders under 30 who are driving innovation, transformation, and sustainable growth in their respective fields. Under Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya's leadership, Cupid Limited has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a primarily export-driven manufacturer to a prominent, consumer-centric brand in India's fast-growing personal care and FMCG sector. His strategic vision has diversified the company's portfolio, expanded its presence in domestic markets, and reinforced its commitment to innovation and quality.

Mr. Halwasiya's forward-thinking approach has propelled Cupid Limited to new heights, positioning it as a key player in the FMCG landscape. His emphasis on sustainability, diversified product offerings, and operational excellence has significantly strengthened the company's growth trajectory while enhancing its reputation for delivering high-quality, consumer-focused products.

The Avendus Wealth - Hurun India U30 List 2025 shines a spotlight on the next generation of visionaries shaping the future of Indian enterprise. Mr. Halwasiya's inclusion underscores his pivotal role in steering Cupid Limited toward a future defined by innovation, resilience, and long-term value creation.

Commenting on the Achievement, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director said, "It is truly an honour to be featured in the Avendus Wealth - Hurun India U30 List 2025. This recognition reflects the shared dedication, innovative spirit, and relentless drive of the entire Cupid team. I'm grateful to be part of a generation that has the opportunity to redefine the future of Indian enterprise. For me, this is not just a milestone, but a motivation to continue pushing boundaries, fostering innovation, and building a legacy of value and trust."

