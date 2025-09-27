Cupid Limited Foresees Best-Ever Q2 FY26 Performance & Sets Course for Sustainable Growth at 32nd AGM

PNN

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 27:Cupid Limited, (BSE - 530843, NSE - CUPID), at the 32nd Annual General Meeting of Cupid Limited, Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya addressed shareholders, reflecting on the Company's strong FY25 performance and unveiling a bold roadmap for FY26.

Q2 FY26: Best-Ever in Sight

Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya underlined that Q2 FY26 is gearing up to be the best quarter in Cupid Limited's history, propelled by new product launches, accelerating momentum in the FMCG vertical, and a strong pipeline of institutional orders. This outlook positions Cupid to deliver record performance while laying the foundation for sustained growth across all business lines.

FY25 Performance Highlights

-Total Income: ₹ 203.18 Cr

-Net Profit: ₹ 40.89 Cr (Net Margin >22%)

-Net Worth: Crossed ₹ 342 Cr

-Global Reach: Products sold in 110+ countries

-B2C FMCG Growth: Revenues of ₹ 50+ Cr within a year, spanning 1.2 lakh retail outlets across India

-Diagnostics Milestone: IVD Kits division turned profitable with 15 test kits and growing global registrations

Strategic Progress

-Capacity Expansion: Palava Plant in Maharashtra to be commissioned in H2 FY26, boosting condom, diagnostics, and FMCG manufacturing.

-Global Expansion: New UAE subsidiary to spearhead acquisitions and strengthen MENA presence.

-Certifications: UNFPA prequalification for Brown Caramel Female Condom; CE/WHO certifications in progress for diagnostics kits.

Vision for FY26

-Cross ₹ 100 Cr in FMCG revenues

-Expand to 1.8 lakh retail outlets across India

-Scale global diagnostics exports with new certifications

-Commission the Palava Plant as a next-gen manufacturing hub

-Launch new products including flavoured and dotted condoms, petroleum jelly mini-packs, and premium women's deodorants

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director said, "Cupid is no longer just a contraceptive company, it is transforming into a consumer wellness and health-tech leader, with a clear focus on sustainable growth, global expansion, and innovation while ensuring personal care and preventive healthcare are accessible to all.

We are entering a defining phase in our journey and, with new product launches, strong momentum in our FMCG vertical, and a robust pipeline of institutional orders, Q2 FY26 is gearing up to be the strongest quarter in our history. This reflects our strategic clarity, disciplined execution, and the strength of our evolving multi-category, multi-geography model. With robust financial resources, continuous product innovation, and a sharper go-to-market strategy, we are confident of sustaining growth momentum while creating lasting value for our shareholders."

