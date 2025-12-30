Cupid Limited Receives In-Principle Board Approval to Set Up FMCG Manufacturing Facility in Saudi Arabia

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: Cupid Limited has received approval from its Board of Directors to set up a new FMCG manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This will be the company's first manufacturing plant outside India, marking an important milestone in its international expansion journey.

The proposed facility is aimed at supporting Cupid Limited's FMCG growth strategy and strengthening its presence in overseas markets, beginning with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The plant is expected to enhance regional supply capabilities, improve speed to market, and ensure better product availability across KSA and other GCC countries.

The project is proposed to be funded through the company's internal accruals and will be taken forward after completing detailed evaluations and obtaining necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

By establishing a manufacturing base closer to key international markets, Cupid Limited aims to deepen its FMCG footprint globally and improve service efficiency across the region.

