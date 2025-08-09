Cupid Limited Starts FY26 with Solid Growth, Q1 Revenue Rises 47% & Net Profit Grows 82%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: Cupid Limited (Cupid, The Company), India’s premier manufacturer and brand of personal products have announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Key Q1 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

• Total Income of ₹ 64.75 Cr, YoY growth of 47.06%

• EBITDA of ₹ 16.47 Cr, YoY growth of 147.39%

• EBITDA Margin of 27.55%, YoY growth of 1053 Bps

• Net Profit of ₹ 15.01 Cr, YoY growth of 81.80%

• Net Profit Margin of 25.09%, YoY growth of 400 Bps

• EPS of ₹ 0.55, YoY growth of 83.33%

Post a strong Q1 FY26 performance the Cupid Limited Management:

• Reaffirms the revenue guidance of ₹ 335 Cr for FY26.

• ⁠Sees sustained growth and traction in its B2C FMCG segment with ₹ 100 Cr + target from this segment in FY26.

• ⁠Favourable ₹-USD exchange rate coupled with its most robust International Order Book and Order Pipeline are notable tailwinds for Cupid Limited in FY26.

• Cupid Limited's business remains fully insulated from any global trade and tariff barriers.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Directorsaid, “We are pleased to commence FY26 on a strong note, delivering healthy growth in both revenue and profitability. This strong performance reaffirms our belief that FY26 will be Cupid Limited’s strongest year yet in its history. It reflects the power of our focused strategy, operational discipline, and the unwavering dedication of the entire Cupid team.

With a strong order book in hand, we are well-positioned to achieve our targeted turnover. Favourable tailwinds from the ₹-USD exchange rate are expected to further support our momentum, particularly as exports are projected to be a major portion of our business this FY. Encouragingly, our B2C segment is also gaining traction, especially during the festive season, and we are confident of surpassing ₹100 Cr in this Segment alone.

Our B2C FMCG business continues to grow at an impressive pace as we expand our footprint across India, reinforcing brand visibility and earning deeper consumer trust. The strong response from customers further validates our belief in the long-term growth potential of this segment.

Simultaneously, we remain deeply committed to our core B2B export business, which is witnessing renewed traction. Through sustained engagement with international stakeholders, we are receiving sizable orders from both institutional and non-institutional buyers. With multiple product certifications and registrations underway across key markets, we are confident of unlocking significant new opportunities globally.

Looking ahead, our dual-pronged strategy of scaling a fast-growing domestic FMCG presence while strengthening our established global B2B export business, positions us well to sustain this growth trajectory. Our mission remains steadfast: to deliver high-quality products, expand market leadership, and generate long-term value for our shareholders.”

