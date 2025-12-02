Curetek AI Licenses Proprietary AI Pathology Technology to AccuHealth Diagnostics

India PR Distribution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 2: Curetek AI, a leader in advanced medical imaging and diagnostic intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with AccuHealth Diagnostics to deploy its proprietary AI Pathology Laboratory Technology across AccuHealth's expanding diagnostic network. This collaboration brings cutting-edge, AI-driven histopathology, cytology, and digital microscopy capabilities into AccuHealth's laboratory ecosystem, marking a major advancement in the delivery of high-precision, technology-enabled diagnostics in Eastern India.

The partnership introduces next-generation AI-powered histopathology, cytology, and digital microscopy analysis into AccuHealth's operations. This integration enhances diagnostic accuracy, reduces turnaround times, and enables high-volume, standardized reporting across AccuHealth's centers and partner facilities.

Curetek's AI Pathology Suite supports automated slide interpretation, cell morphology analysis, anomaly detection, early cancer screening, and continuous quality assuranceempowering pathologists with faster, more consistent, and data-driven insights.

"AccuHealth's scale and commitment to quality make them the ideal partner for deploying Curetek's AI Pathology innovations," said Somenath Chatterjee, Founder & CEO, Curetek AI. "Together, we are raising the bar for digital pathology and improving patient care at scale."

"Integrating Curetek's AI Pathology platform makes AccuHealth one of India's pioneers in AI-enabled laboratory medicine," said Anirban Das, Chairman, AccuHealth Diagnostics. "Our focus is on delivering faster, more accurate, and more affordable diagnostics to every patient."

Curetek AI continues to expand its footprint across multiple clinical specialties, including radiology pattern recognition, cardiology signal interpretation, pediatric health analytics, and oncology screening models. The company is strengthening its research collaborations with medical institutions, enhancing training datasets, and building interoperable AI modules designed for seamless integration into laboratory information systems (LIS) and hospital platforms.

This partnership marks a major milestone in AccuHealth's digital transformation journey. By embedding AI directly into laboratory workflows, AccuHealth aims to enhance operational efficiency, deliver consistent diagnostic excellence across its network, and expand its capabilities in preventive health and advanced disease screening. Together, the two organizations are poised to shape the future of technology-enabled laboratory medicine in India.

