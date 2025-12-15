CurlSek Secures Funding from Capital3 to Scale Its AI-Powered Continuous Pentesting Platform

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 15: CurlSek, a next-generation AI-powered cybersecurity company, announced it has raised an undisclosed angel funding round from US-based VC Capital3. The investment will accelerate the deployment of the CurlSek Intelligence Suite, an autonomous Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) platform designed to close the critical gap between the velocity of modern software engineering and the speed of security assessments.

As enterprises increasingly integrate AI into their development stacks, traditional security testing - often manual, periodic, and slow - has struggled to keep pace. CurlSek addresses this challenge with a "continuous offensive security" model. The company's flagship platform utilizes a modular, agentic architecture where autonomous AI agents (Threatmesh, Probe, Vulnauts, and Fixly) perform real-time penetration tests, validating vulnerabilities with a precision that rivals human experts.

"The security market is shifting from manual testing to intelligent, autonomous systems, and we are building the infrastructure for that future," said Mohd Sohaib, Co-Founder and CEO of CurlSek. "Companies are adopting AI across their stacks, yet their security assessment processes remain reactive. CurlSek is closing that gap. This investment accelerates our roadmap and helps us bring continuous, AI-driven pentesting to a global market that demands speed, precision, and reliability".

Validated Precision at Machine Speed

Unlike traditional scanners that flood developers with false positives, CurlSek's platform focuses on validated exploitability. The company reports that its agents have achieved over 90% accuracy across eight major categories of the OWASP Top 10 benchmarks. By simulating real-world attacker behavior, the platform can identify and validate complex business logic flaws that conventional tools often miss.

The platform's capabilities were recently demonstrated during the emergence of the "React2Shell" vulnerability. CurlSek's engine rapidly deployed a Proof of Concept (PoC) to detect the flaw, showcasing the system's ability to adapt to new threats instantly - a critical advantage over static testing schedules.

Rinkish Khera, Co-Founder and Chief Information Officer, emphasized the operational impact: "We see a clear inflection point: organizations want deeper security coverage without increasing operational overhead. With CurlSek, we are delivering validated offensive security at scale, not just scan results. The support from Capital3 is a strong signal that the market is ready for autonomous security testing that actually reflects attacker behavior".

Backed by Deep Technical Expertise

CurlSek was founded by industry veterans with deep roots in offensive security and large-scale system design. Sohaib, a former Director of Engineering at a high-growth fintech startup, brings expertise in building AI-driven risk platforms. Rinkish, a recognized security researcher featured in the Google Hall of Fame, has secured mission-critical systems for major financial institutions across the Middle East and Asia.

Capital3 LLC, known for investing in deep tech startups, cited the team's technical maturity as a key driver for the deal. "CurlSek stood out to us for two reasons: the strength of the founding team and the maturity of the product at this stage," said a representative from Capital3. "Achieving this level of accuracy and exploit validation with autonomous agents is incredibly difficult, yet CurlSek has done it with a lean, highly technical team".

Availability

CurlSek is currently working with select design partners in India and the US and will begin broader customer onboarding in January 2026. The platform supports seamless integration with CI/CD pipelines, allowing engineering teams to automate security within their existing workflows.

About CurlSek

CurlSek is an AI-first cybersecurity company redefining web vulnerability assessment through autonomous Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS). Headquartered in Uttar Pradesh (India) with a focus on the global market, CurlSek combines the rigor of manual red teaming with the speed of AI to deliver continuous, validated security for modern enterprises.

