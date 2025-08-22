Current Infraprojects Limited IPO Opens on August 26, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Current Infraprojects Limited (The Company, Current Infra) is an infrastructure construction and EPC service provider, offering end-to-end solutions across Solar, Electrical, Water, and Civil segments, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Tuesday, 26th August, 2025 and aiming to raise ₹ 41.80 Crores, with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 52,25,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 76 – ₹ 80 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation: – QIB Anchor Portion – Up to 14,52,800 Equity Shares. Qualified Institutional Buyer – Up to 9,69,600 Equity Shares. Non-Institutional Investors – Not Less than 7,29,600 Equity Shares. Individual Investors – Not Less than 17,05,600 Equity Shares. Employee Reservation – Up to 99,200 Equity Shares. Market Maker – Up to 2,68,800 Equity Shares.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Investment in Equity of our wholly owned subsidiary, Current Infra Dhanbad Solar Private Limited for setting up 1800 KW solar plant under RESCO Model at Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) IIT(ISM), Dhanbad, Jharkhand, working capital requirement and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on 25th August, 2025 and issue will close on 29th August, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Holani Consultants Private Limited and the Registrar is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Sunil Singh Gangwar, Chairman and Managing Director of Current Infraprojects Limited expressed, “Our IPO marks a defining opportunity to accelerate Current Infraprojects Limited's growth and strengthen our position in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors. With 3 Decades of experience in the mechanical and electrical fields, I have focused on driving strategic initiatives, building strong partnerships, and ensuring excellence across our solar, electrical, water, and civil EPC projects.

The proceeds will fund the expansion of our wholly owned subsidiary and support our working capital needs. With projects delivered across 12 states and a diversified service portfolio, we are well-positioned to expand our footprint and deliver sustainable, high-quality solutions for India's infrastructure future”

Mr. Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited said,

“We are glad to support Current Infraprojects Limited on its IPO journey. With a robust order book and a track record of executing multiple projects, the company is well prepared for its next phase of growth. The IPO will enable it to expand its wholly owned subsidiary, improve working capital, and take on larger infrastructure opportunities. We look forward to seeing the company scale new heights in the years ahead.”

