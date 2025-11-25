Cushman & Wakefield Facilitates First Global Capability Centre for Lloyd's List Intelligence in Chennai

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25: Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has announced the successful establishment of a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Chennai, India, for UK-headquartered world leader in maritime intelligence, Lloyd's List Intelligence (LLI).

The new Centre of Excellence, developed with Cushman & Wakefield's GCC Advisory Services, represents a key milestone in Lloyd's List Intelligence's growth amidst the increasing demand for maritime data and trade intelligence. The Chennai-based team will play a critical role in the company's daily operations, including the cleaning and delivery of over one billion maritime data points every day, ensuring customers worldwide receive timely, accurate, and actionable intelligence.

As a historic port city and home to the Indian Maritime University, while also renowned as one of the world's fastest-growing hubs for engineering and technology, Chennai offered a dynamic location for this new Centre of Excellence.

"We are delighted to partner with Lloyd's List Intelligence in setting up its first GCC in India," said Arpita Srivastava, Managing Director - GCC Advisory & APAC Tenant Representation, Cushman & Wakefield. "Our role was to ensure a seamless market entry and execution strategyfrom location assessment and business case validation to workspace deliveryaligning every step with LLI's long-term innovation and growth vision. Chennai continues to emerge as a premier GCC destination, combining talent depth, infrastructure readiness, and strong cost advantage."

As a strategic partner, Cushman & Wakefield guided the entire end-to-end GCC journey for LLI, leveraging its multidisciplinary expertise in location strategy, real estate advisory, and program management.

"India's capability ecosystem plays a central role in our global growth," said Parvin Conners, Chief Operating Officer, Lloyd's List Intelligence. "The Chennai GCC, established with Cushman & Wakefield's strategic support, reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence in maritime analytics, and has already seen the Government of Tamil Nadu pledge its support for the project, signing a memorandum of understanding on 3 September 2025."

V.S. Sridhar, Executive Managing Director - Tamil Nadu & Kerala and Head GCC Advisory - Operations & Emerging Cities, Cushman & Wakefield said, "LLI India had a clear vision to establish a strategic offshore centre in India with an initial capacity of ~200 professionals, and Chennai was selected as the preferred destination based on the city's deep talent pool and established GCC infrastructure. Our local team was able to support LLI end-to-end on their journey from selecting and securing the right office space to managing the design and build process, and now overseeing the facility's ongoing operations. It's been a privilege to help bring their India vision to life."

The engagement between Cushman & Wakefield and Lloyd's List Intelligence has enabled the company to create a future-ready, high-performance workspace designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and technology enablement. The GCC will also contribute to job creation and skill development within Chennai's thriving digital and analytics talent ecosystem, strengthening the city's reputation as one of Asia Pacific's most competitive GCC markets.

India Office Launch Event - Empowering Global Innovation from Chennai

The launch of LLI's India's office was formally celebrated on 21st November at DLF Cyber City, Chennai, in an event that brought together global and regional leadership to mark this strategic milestone. The inauguration was led by Parvin Conners, Chief Operating Officer (Global), and Arpan Chatterjee, Vice President - Operations and India GCC Lead from LLI, and attended by V.S. Sridhar, Executive Managing Director - Tamil Nadu & Kerala and Head GCC Advisory - Operations & Emerging Cities and Ayush Malhotra, Director, GCC & APAC Advisory, from Cushman & Wakefield.

The event highlighted Lloyd's List Intelligence's India growth vision and Chennai's role in enabling global innovation, with discussions centered on data-driven transformation, maritime intelligence, and the evolving role of India's GCC ecosystem in shaping the future of international operations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor